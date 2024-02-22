Six Nations: Danny Care, Ollie Lawrence, Dan Cole, George Furbank and Ellis Genge start for England's Calcutta Cup clash vs Scotland

England have made five changes to their side for Saturday's Six Nations Calcutta Cup clash vs Scotland, with Ollie Lawrence, Danny Care, Dan Cole, George Furbank and Ellis Genge brought in to start.

Centre Lawrence replaces Fraser Dingwall - a try scorer in England's 16-14 win over Wales in Round 2 - while 37-year-old scrum-half Care comes in start in place of the injured Alex Mitchell (knee) for his 99th Test cap.

Props Genge and Cole shift from the bench to start, with Marler taking a place as a replacement.

Image: England scrum-half Alex Mitchell will miss the rest of the championship due to a knee injury

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Eleanor Roper and digital journalist Megan Wellens preview the third round of fixtures in the Six Nations

Elsewhere, George Furbank replaces Freddie Steward at 15, with wings Tommy Freeman and Elliot Daly to form the back-three, while Henry Slade partners Lawrence in midfield.

George Ford starts again at fly-half, while skipper and hooker Jamie George and tighthead Dan Cole combine with Genge in the front row.

Image: Ellis Genge has been named to start at loosehead prop, shifting from the bench

Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum partner one another in the second row once more, while the back row is unchanged too in the shape of blindside Ethan Roots, openside Sam Underhill and No 8 Ben Earl.

Among the replacements, Leicester lock George Martin comes into the squad, replacing Alex Coles, while Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer is also brought in.

Image: England lock George Martin returns to the squad on the bench

Hooker Theo Dan, tighthead Will Stuart, back row Chandler Cunningham-South, fly-half Fin Smith and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso complete the squad.

Head coach Steve Borthwick said: "We're pleased with the start we've made to our Six Nations campaign but know that a difficult test awaits us in Edinburgh against an in-form Scotland team"

"The atmosphere is always special for any Calcutta Cup match and I'm sure this weekend's game at Murrayfield will be no different.

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Danny Care; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...