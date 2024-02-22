Emily Scarratt: England centre set for return to rugby union after long-term neck injury

England centre Emily Scarratt will make her eagerly-anticipated return to rugby union after 13 months out following neck surgery, as she starts for Loughborough Lightning vs Bristol on Friday in Premiership Women's Rugby.

Scarratt, capped 108 times for the Red Roses, returns for Loughborough for the first time since January 2023, after successfully rehabilitating her neck injury.

"It is big for the group," head coach Nathan Smith said. "We've got a lot of young players who should look up to people like that and rightly so. I think they're really excited to play with someone of that magnitude. The Lightning medical team and the RFU medical team have done an exceptional job on her.

"Scaz coming back is an absolute testament to her character in terms of what keeps her motivated to want to play.

"I know she is absolutely laser-focused on getting back on the pitch and back to the form she has been in previously in her career."

The 23rd edition of the Women's Six Nations will take place between Saturday, March 23 2024 and Saturday April 27 2024.

England will look to make it six championship victories in a row following a 2023 Grand Slam campaign in which they beat France to the title.

The opening weekend will see France face Ireland (2.15pm) and Wales play Scotland (4.45pm) on Saturday March 23 before England travel to play Italy (3pm) on Sunday March 24.

The 2024 competition will also see Twickenham host a second-ever standalone England Women's Six Nations fixture as they take on Ireland in Round 4 on Saturday April 20 - England secured the Grand Slam at home to France at Twickenham last year in a history-maker.