World Rugby Sevens: Antoine Dupont helps France beat injury-hit Great Britain in Los Angeles men's final

Antoine Dupont helped France beat an injury-hit Great Britain 21-0 in the men's final of the Los Angeles Sevens to claim their first title in the rugby sevens World Series in 19 years.

The presence of 15s star Dupont has energised the France team who have moved up from seventh to fourth place on the overall standings.

Dupont believes France have what it takes to finally claim an Olympic medal, and possibly gold, after coming off the bench for Les Bleus in the second half.

Dupont, who skipped the Six Nations to focus on Paris 2024 preparations, said: "I started this Olympic project to get a medal, obviously a gold medal.

"I knew the guys were able to do it [on Sunday], and that they can beat anyone when they're at their best," he said.

"We're a very ambitious squad who's looking to claim this [gold] medal in the summer. We're all aiming for it."

Dupont now heads back to his rugby union club Toulouse and will join the Rugby Sevens squad for the series finals in Madrid in May.

Image: Dupont will join the Rugby Sevens squad for the series finals in Madrid in May

Antoine Zeghdar put France ahead 7-0 with the only try of the first half.

Stephan Perez Edo Martin doubled France's lead when he converted his own try in the second minute of the second half.

Dupont then produced a try assist as Theo Forner scored to seal France's victory, while Great Britain had a player in the sin-bin.

It is France's first title in Rugby Sevens since 2005, while their best result at the Olympics was seventh place in Rio in 2016.

Blyde leads New Zealand women to title

Image: Michaela Blyde bagged a hat-trick of tries for New Zealand

Michaela Blyde scored three tries as New Zealand overwhelmed Australia by five tries to two in a 29-14 victory in the women's final.

"I'm so proud of the girls," Blyde said. "We've been looking for that kind of consistency over the whole season so to do that over the past two weeks feels good.

"Obviously we're building for the big picture of the Olympic Games so this is one of the stepping stones towards it. I guess the big ask is to continue this consistency. It's hard to be at the top."

