British and Irish Lions 2025: Which Six Nations stars would make the Lions right now?

While the British and Irish Lions Tour to Australia might be over a year away, with the Six Nations wrapping up, there is never a more opportune moment to look at who the star performers could be.

So, if Lions head coach Andy Farrell was picking his team right now, who would be on the plane to Australia?

Here are three picks from each nation...

England:

Ellis Genge

Image: Ellis Genge put in some big performances in the Six Nations

Age: 29

Position: Prop

Lions Tours: 0

Ellis Genge progressively got better throughout the Six Nations and it culminated in a brilliant scrummaging performance against France's Uini Atonio.

Atonio has six, yes six, stone on Genge but the England man worked hard, got low, and showed what an asset he can be in that front row.

He is also a leader in the England camp and a voice like that will be essential for life on Tour.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

Image: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso marked himself as a danger man against Ireland

Age: 21

Position: Wing. Centre

Lions Tours: 0

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso made quite the impression in the few games he played for England, his start against Ireland cementing him as a real future star.

Ireland could not figure out how to stop his combination of power and pace and if he can continue to grow in the England shirt, he will be a certain name on Farrell's list for 2025.

Ollie Lawrence

Image: Ollie Lawrence proved a hard man to stop in the Six Nations

Age: 24

Position: Centre

Lions Tours: 0

Another man who had a tournament to remember, when Ollie Lawrence came back into the England side, he showed why he is lethal in that centre position.

He can play any role required - if you need him running hard lines he will, but if you need him using his brute strength to power up the field, he will also do that in abundance.

If he is partnered with a certain Ireland centre, it could be a sensational combination.

Ireland:

Jamie Gibson-Park

Image: Ireland's scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is the most consistent man available

Age: 32

Position: Scrum-half

Lions Tours: 0

Ultimately, Jamie Gibson-Park is the best scrum-half out there for the Lions at the moment.

His consistency for Ireland is second to none, and his kicking game and match awareness have been integral to the Ireland system that has seen them dominate so much.

A calm head is always needed in such a vital role and Gibson-Park can fulfil that for Farrell.

Bundee Aki

Image: Bundee Aki's strength in the centres will be huge for the Lions

Age: 33

Position: Centre

Lions Tours: 1 (2021)

Why wouldn't you put this guy on the plane? His sensational World Cup performance plus his performance at the Six Nations would have Bundee Aki down as a dead cert starter for the Lions at the moment.

His ability to make metres is not matched by any worldwide and he will be a lot for Australia to handle.

It could also be exciting to see him partner someone like Lawrence who also has power and pace.

Jack Crowley

Image: Jack Crowley semalessly fit into the Ireland side

Age: 24

Position: Fly-half

Lions Tours: 0

A reward for a seamless transition, Jack Crowley can be a solid fly-half option for the Lions.

He has an old head on young shoulders and is never fazed when he makes a mistake, plus he can kick goals like the best of them.

Not many could step into Johnny Sexton's shoes and perform and he did that brilliantly for Ireland.

Scotland:

Finn Russell

Image: Scotland's Finn Russell could be an experienced head in the dressing room

Age: 31

Position: Fly-half

Lions Tours: 1 (2021)

Finn Russell will always bring that flair and you know on a Lions Tour he would enjoy himself creatively on the pitch.

Right now, he is probably the most experienced and in-form fly-half option for the Lions and combined with some other big stars, we could see some Russell flair on show.

He also is a sensational goal kicker and that will be vital for Farrell's side.

Duhan Van der Merwe

Image: Duhan Van der Merwe's individual skill could be a sight to watch for the Lions

Age: 28

Position: Wing

Lions Tours: 1 (2021)

A man who can create something spectacular all on his own, Duhan Van der Merwe showed why his pace and power on the wing is pretty much unmatched.

There are not many as big as him who can show individual finesse like he does and he already has a solid understanding with Russell that could serve the Lions well in 2025.

Zander Fagerson

Image: Scotland's Zander Fagerson would be a useful option on the bench

Age: 28

Position: Prop

Lions Tours: 1 (2021)

Fagerson is one of the few players in these picks who went on the 2021 Lions Tour. However, he did not play.

The Glasgow Warriors prop has battled against the best of them and could be a solid option off the bench when that front row needs a new breath of life.

Wales:

Mason Grady

Image: Mason Grady could continue to improve and show his flair in a Lions shirt

Age: 21

Position: Centre, Wing

Lions Tours: 0

Mason Grady didn't get a whole host of minutes across the Six Nations, but when he did grace the field, Grady sparkled.

Scoring in the dying moments of their clash vs Italy, Grady showed that he offers something different with his dazzling footwork and could be someone that Farrell could take on Tour as the Lions look to the future.

Dafydd Jenkins

Image: Dafydd Jenkins could get some big leadership lessons on a British and Irish Lions Tour

Age: 21

Position: Lock

Lions Tours: 0

The one thing a young captain needs is experience and quickly and a Lions Tour could offer the perfect environment for Wales skipper Dafydd Jenkins to grow.

It would be a vital opportunity for him to use his own voice but learn from other huge leaders across the nations as Wales continue their rebuilding journey.

Aaron Wainwright

Image: Aaron Wainwright was one of Wales' standout performers in a difficult Six Nations

Age: 26

Position: No 8, Flanker

Lions Tours: 0

Aaron Wainwright was one of Wales' standout players in the Six Nations, making metres like no other in that Wales jersey.

His energy was electric and his enthusiasm even when under the pump could be a key asset for the Lions.

The fifth nation: The exiles available

Owen Farrell

Age: 32

Position: Fly-half, Centre

Lions Tours: 3

Although the former England captain may be out of contention for international selection with his move to Racing 92 imminent, he can very much still be picked for the Lions Tour.

As England's top points scorer ever and with three Tours under his belt, his experience could be invaluable and what a storyline it would be to see father and son in action.

Courtney Lawes

Age: 35

Position: Lock, Flanker

Lions Tours: 2

Lawes retired from international duty after the 2023 Rugby World Cup,but he made sure to make clear that he still sees starring for the Lions in his future.

With a year out in France to come, Lawes could earn himself a shirt and when someone with 105 caps comes knocking, it is hard to turn them down.

Henry Arundell

Image: Henry Arundell will be one player that Andy Farrell will keep a close eye on at Racing 92

Age: 21

Position: Full-back, wing

Lions Tours: 0

Henry Arundell was originally given a special exemption to represent England after London Irish went into administration, but after making his move to Racing 92 permanent, Arundell has locked his door to international duty for now.

However, Arundell has been a constant star and his pace at the back could be huge for the Lions if they come calling.

He knows how to score tries and in a Lions shirt, he could thrive.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 Melbourne Rebels Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

