Captain Marlie Packer returns to Red Roses side for Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham

Skipper Marlie Packer is one of two changes to the Red Roses side to face Ireland at Twickenham in the Women's Six Nations 2024.

Packer, who dropped to the bench for England's 46-0 win over Scotland, comes back into the back row, Lark Atkin-Davies the second change as she comes back in at hooker after Amy Cokayne received a ban after receiving two yellow cards for dangerous tackles on her return from injury.

The backline remains the same for the third match in succession, with the back three of Jess Breach Abby Dow and Ellie Kildunne scoring five of England's eight tries in last week's victory.

The other biggest change comes on the bench where stalwart Emily Scarratt could make her first appearance since England's opening win over Italy.

Natasha Hunt and Holly Aitchison continue at scrum half and fly half, with Tatyana Heard and Megan Jones continuing their centre partnership.

Hannah Botterman and Maud Muir make up the front row alongside Atkin-Davies, with Zoe Aldcroft, Rosie Galligan, Sadia Kabeya, Packer, and Alex Matthew completing the pack.

Seventeen of the 23 were involved in last year's Grand Slam-deciding Twickenham clash with France and over 46,500 supporters will be in attendance for the Round four match against former England assistant coach Scott Bemand's side.

New England women head coach John Mitchell discusses his new role with the Red Roses as the side chase their sixth straight Six Nations title.

Head coach John Mitchell said: "We are excited for the opportunity of another crack at Twickenham in front of our awesome fans. We want to continue to get better in our game and make the most of the experience to benefit us in the future."

Red Roses team to face Ireland

Starting XV: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt, 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Rosie Galligan, 6 Sadia Kabeya, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Alex Matthews



Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Kelsey Clifford, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Emily Scarratt, 23 Sydney Gregson