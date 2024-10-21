The Rugby Football Union plans to introduce non-contact rugby to schools in England to ensure the sport remains "fit for the 21st century".

An independent review commissioned by the RFU found a decline in the number of pupils participating in rugby union due to concerns over players' welfare and recommended plans to safeguard its future.

The review, led by Sir Jon Coles, chief executive officer of national schools group United Learning, also found "clear evidence of a very large untapped market in schools which don't have a tradition of playing rugby".

The review recommends that full-contact rugby should still be available for under-15s and over.

The RFU said: "Following the recommendations of the review, the RFU has begun the rollout of T1 Rugby, the first non-contact form of the game that reflects the characteristics of rugby union, including lineouts, scrums, kicking and a breakdown, in schools across the country with a target of 5,000 schools playing T1 Rugby within the next four years."

The governing body said it was investing in a national network of 100 school rugby managers by 2027, with 40 already in place.

Coles said: "This is a moment for change. The RFU must now take bold steps to make sure that schools with a strong rugby tradition want to play rugby and other schools want to join in.

"Our proposals for the RFU to codify nationally three formats with clear competitive structures, are designed to make sure that established schools feel able to keep rugby firmly on their timetable for all pupils.

"The framework for full contact rugby for U15 upwards will give schools a clear way to manage risk and responds to the evidence that until this age group, injury risk is not significantly higher than in other sports.

"There is enormous potential for the growth of a game which is now played and loved by players of both sexes, all skin colours, all economic backgrounds and all shapes and sizes - but historically hasn't reached this whole population."