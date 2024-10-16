Steve Borthwick denies unstable working environment in England set-up ahead of autumn internationals

Steve Borthwick denies England have been disrupted by the upheaval to his coaching team ahead of a strenuous autumn that opens against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on November 2.

Felix Jones, who oversaw the defence, handed in his notice in August despite not having an alternative job lined up, while departed head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters has taken up a similar role with Ireland.

Both coaches were seen as important figures in England's quest to win the 2027 World Cup and their exit has forced Borthwick to scramble to find replacements.

Joe El-Abd has taken over the defence while performing his director of rugby duties with Oyonnax until the end of the season and Dan Tobin is in charge of conditioning until Phil Morrow can be prised away from Saracens.

Jones, who helped South Africa win the 2019 and 2023 World Cups, has been working remotely since telling England he wanted to leave and he claimed to have made his decision because of an "unstable working environment" but Borthwick, speaking about the changes for the first time, insists there is continuity in the make-up of his backroom staff.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Borthwick said: "I think that the reflection is always a part of our programme and I speak to the coaches about that, I spoke to the players last week essentially about the importance of us ensuring we're constantly reflecting on what we do better on the field and off the field.

"I'm sure you've chatted to many of the players about the environment, it's one they're excited to be in and it's one

they're enthusiastic about and if people decide that they don't necessarily want to be in this environment going forward - and a couple of people have made that decision - that's OK, I wish them really well, not against us obviously, but I wish them really well for the future and then I'm delighted that Dan's joined and Joe just so committed to this England team going forward.

"Felix has decided he wants to go in a different direction which is perfectly fine and when he does finish with the England team, I wish him well with that.

"I think that we were able then to recruit Joe who's really excited to be part of what we're building here and what we're developing with this great group of players and we were able to get him at reasonably short notice which has then meant he's leading the defence and there's no requirement for Felix in camp, it's as simple as that."

Borthwick, who named a 36-man squad for the autumn, continued: "Felix then takes on a role, Felix's many strengths is his analysis of the opposition so that's what we've asked Felix to do and help with the handover to Joe.

"I think we've got a place where you're seeing players improve and you're seeing this England team improve and I think that's evident for all to see, as I said I sat here in January talking with yourself about where the team was going to go, how we were going to change the team, tactically we're going to change the team, how personnel we're going to change and I think you've seen that on the grass and that's where I intend more growth this autumn."

