Ireland vs Argentina: Cian Healy set to equal Brian O'Driscoll cap record as Andy Farrell's side look to bounce back

Ireland prop Cian Healy is in line to equal Brian O'Driscoll's cap record after being named on the bench for Friday night's match against Argentina in Dublin.

Healy, 37, will match O'Driscoll's haul of 133 appearances for his country if he takes to the field against the Pumas, a game in which Ireland will be aiming to bounce back from last week's 23-13 loss to New Zealand.

That was Ireland's first home defeat in over three years with Andy Farrell's side having embarked on a 19-match winning streak at Aviva Stadium.

The only change to the starting line-up sees Robbie Henshaw replace Bundee Aki at centre, the former partnering Garry Ringrose, but there are four alterations on the bench with Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast in line to make international debuts.

Image: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to his starting line-up

Former Ireland U20 prop Clarkson, 24, was originally selected for the autumn campaign as a training panellist but has been given an opportunity in the absence of Tadhg Furlong and Tom O'Toole.

Fly-half Prendergast is preferred to provincial team-mate Ciarán Frawley and will provide back-up for No 10 Jack Crowley. The 21-year-old was an unused member of Farrell's squad for the summer tour to South Africa.

Forward Ryan Baird and scrum-half Craig Casey have also been added to a rejigged bench.

Farrell said: "There has been a sharp focus in training this week and the squad are determined to get back to winning ways in front of a vocal home crowd.

"For Tom and Sam, their promotion to the matchday squad for the first time is testament to their form, talent and application over the last number of weeks and we congratulate them on their selection.

"For Cian, on the other end of the career spectrum, it will be an incredible moment for him, his family and friends to reach Brian O'Driscoll's 133-cap landmark.

"We'll pay tribute to Cian again, but he is a legend of the game in Ireland and his influence among his team-mates, past and present, transcends his many successes on the field. It promises to be a special night."

Ireland captain Caelan Doris told Virgin Media: "It's been a tricky few days.

"We reviewed the [New Zealand] game [on Tuesday] and started to turn the page and look forward to this Friday, because it's another huge challenge."

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c).

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O'Mahony, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Jamie Osborne.

Matera returns for Argentina

Argentina have recalled flanker Pablo Matera as part of three changes to their starting XV for Friday's visit to Dublin.

Vice-captain Matera, who was suspended for last week's 50-18 win over Italy, and lock Guido Petti replace Santiago Grondona and Franco Molina in the Pumas' forward pack.

Matias Moroni comes in at inside centre for Matias Orlando in the other alteration, while there is no place in the match-day squad for Connacht back Santiago Cordero.

Argentina: 15 Juan Cruz Mallia, 14 Rodrigo Isgro, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Matias Moroni, 11 Bautista Delguy, 10 Tomas Albornoz, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou; 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (c), 3 Joel Sclavi, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Santiago Grondona, 21 Gonzalo Garcia, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Justo Piccardo.