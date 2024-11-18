Ireland captain Caelan Doris on four-player shortlist for World Rugby player of the year

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is among four nominations for World Rugby men's player of the year.

The 26-year-old No 8 led Ireland to an away Test victory over world champions South Africa this summer and was also a key member of Ireland's Six Nations title-winning team last season.

Doris would become the fourth Irishman to win the award if he triumphs after Keith Wood, Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier.

He is joined on the shortlist by three Springboks - former winner Pieter-Steph du Toit, lock Eben Etzebeth and wing Cheslin Kolbe.

England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, meanwhile, is among the nominations for men's breakthrough player of the year, joining Ireland utility back Jamie Osborne, South Africa back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and New Zealand flanker Wallace Sititi.

Image: England's Ellie Kildunne has been nominated for the women's award

England's current domination of the women's game is underlined through full-back Ellie Kildunne and forward Alex Matthews being in contention for player of the year.

Red Roses flanker Maddie Feaunati and Ireland's Erin King also feature in the breakthrough section.

Australia's full-back Caitlyn Hals, who became the youngest Australian - male or female - to play Test rugby when she won her first cap at 17 years, 242 days old is also named alongside New Zealand's 20-year-old Hannah King.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Monaco on November 24.

