Autumn Nations Series: England under pressure to end losing streak against Japan as Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham

England assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge admitted that Steve Borthwick’s side are feeling the pressure to end their losing streak ahead of Sunday’s Test against Japan.

The Japan clash at the Allianz Stadium is the final of four Autumn Nations Series Tests for England, who have been beaten by New Zealand, Australia and world champions South Africa in tight encounters over the past three weeks.

England have lost five matches in succession and seven in their last nine Tests, leaving them needing to beat Japan - who they defeated 52-17 in June for their most recent victory - and avoid a series whitewash.

Borthwick's position as head coach is safe after he received the full backing of the Rugby Football Union, but Strawbridge admits the pressure is mounting to return to winning ways.

"We're feeling a little bit of heat at the moment as a coaching group," Strawbridge said. "Our challenge is to remain true to what we believe in as coaches, teachers and behavioural specialists and not be swayed. It's not always easy.

"Steve [Borthwick]'s attitude hasn't shifted. Our aspirational thoughts remain the same and that is a sign of strong leadership.

"Steve has conducted himself really well. He has remained focused on the task in hand and that is growing a group of players to start challenging on a regular basis. And are challenging on a regular basis.

"You cannot afford to be too externally focused - we have stuff to do here. You can't take your eye off the ball. If we start feeling the heat too much and we're letting that alter our behaviours or our true north, then we're not doing our job."

Lawrence 'always grateful' to Jones

Japan head coach Eddie Jones makes his first visit back to Twickenham since being sacked by England in 2022, ending a seven-year spell in charge, with the Australian replaced by Borthwick after a run of five wins in 12 Tests during that year.

Danny Care - who won 101 caps - has been highly critical of Jones in his recent autobiography, claiming that he is a "despot" who oversaw a "toxic" environment, although Ollie Lawrence insists the tough love shaped him into the player he has become.

"I'll always be grateful to Eddie because he gave me my first England cap. He's one of those coaches, as we all know, that likes to challenge players," Lawrence said.

"There was a point in my career where he challenged me on my attitude and whether I was working hard enough to warrant being in the squad and whether I was pushing myself enough in training.

"At the time you can look at it and be frustrated and be 'oh, the boss isn't on my side here'. Back then I was probably a bit annoyed. I was probably like 'why is he on my case so much, why is he on my case?'. But now I look back and think that was probably the best thing that I needed then.

"I'd come into an England squad at a young age, things had gone well for me at Worcester and then you're on the international stage and you're with all these players so there's another level you have to raise your game to.

"Maybe at the time I didn't see that but looking back I can definitely see why he may have thought that I wasn't pushing myself as much as I needed to. Hopefully that lesson back then has helped me to be where I am now."

