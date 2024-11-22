England vs Japan: Steve Borthwick makes two changes as George Furbank, Tom Curry recalled to face Eddie Jones' side

George Furbank and Tom Curry will both return for England against Japan on Sunday after Steve Borthwick made two changes to his starting XV to face Eddie Jones’ side.

Curry is recalled after missing Saturday's 29-20 defeat against South Africa due to a head injury sustained against Australia the previous week, where he was knocked unconscious by the knee of Rob Valentini while making a tackle.

It was the second concussion of the season and fifth in two years for Curry, although he has been deemed fit to start at blindside flanker and leave Chandler Cunningham-South dropping to the bench.

Furbank also returns at full-back as part of a strong line-up made by Borthwick, who is looking to claim a first victory of the Autumn Nations Series, end a run of five consecutive defeats and end a disappointing 2024 on a high at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Steve Borthwick believes that his team will improve after their defeat against South Africa

20-year-old prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to earn his first England senior cap from the bench during Sunday's match (4.10pm kick-off), with Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Nick Isiekwe, Harry Randall, Fin Smith and Tom Roebuck joining Cunningham-South amongst the replacements.

"We anticipate a tough challenge from a team that thrives on playing fast and with tempo," Borthwick said. "Japan are a dangerous team so it's important that we execute our game plan and maintain focus throughout the full 80 minutes."

Jamie George captains England and will be supported by vice-captains Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, and Ellis Genge, with George starting at hooker, Genge and loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead.

Itoje is paired with George Martin, while the back row sees Curry joined by Sam Underhill at openside, and Earl at No. 8.

In the half-back positions, scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet partners Marcus Smith at 10, with Henry Slade named at inside centre in the midfield alongside Ollie Lawrence at 13.

Tommy Freeman continues on the right wing, Ollie Sleightholme on the left and Furbank returns at full-back in place of Freddie Steward to round off the starting XV.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter James Cole is at England's training base as they prepare to take on Japan at Twickenham on Sunday with the pressure growing on head coach Steve Borthwick

England team to face Japan:

Starting XV: 15. George Furbank, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Henry Slade, 11. Ollie Sleightholme, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl

Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Fin Baxter, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Chandler Cunningham-South, 21. Harry Randall, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Tom Roebuck

Watch every game of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, including all three Test matches against the Wallabies, exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream rugby union and more with NOW.