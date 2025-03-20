Women's Six Nations: Full Red Roses debuts for Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner in England's opener against Italy
Red Roses begin quest for seventh-straight Women's Six Nations title - and record fourth-successive Grand Slam - this Sunday in front of sold-out York crowd; Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner to earn first full England caps against Italy
Thursday 20 March 2025 15:38, UK
Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner will make their full Red Roses debuts when England kick off their Women's Six Nations campaign against Italy in York on Sunday.
Loughborough Lightning lock Ives Campion earned her first cap in September's 38-19 WXV warm-up victory over France, while Gloucester-Hartpury wing Venner's maiden international came as a 17-year-old in 2020.
There's a return on the wing for Exeter Chiefs' Claudia MacDonald and at full-back for Gloucester-Hartpury's top points scorer Emma Sing after their respective 16-month absences for England.
- Red Roses seek historic fourth straight Grand Slam
- Zoe Aldcroft to captain Red Roses for Women's Six Nations
- Women's Six Nations fixtures | Stream Sky Sports with NOW
Harlequins scrum-half Lucy Packer and Loughborough Lightning's Helena Rowland form the half-back partnership, while Holly Aitchison and Emily Scarratt are paired at centre.
Rosie Galligan partners Ives Campion in the second row, behind props Kelsey Clifford and Maud Muir and hooker Amy Cokayne in the front row.
Zoe Aldcroft, who will captain the Red Roses from blindside flanker, is joined in the back row by vice-captain Marlie Packer and No 8 Maddie Feaunati.
Uncapped duo Flo Robinson and Jade Shekells are in line to earn their first Red Roses caps from the bench.
Red Roses team to play Italy
England: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Mia Venner, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Holly Aitchison, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Helena Rowland, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Lilli Ives Campion, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt), 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Maddie Feaunati.
Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Sadia Kabeya, 21 Flo Robinson, 22 Jade Shekells, 23 Ellie Kildunne.
Women's Six Nations fixtures
Saturday March 22
Ireland vs France, 1pm
Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm
Sunday March 23
England vs Italy, 3pm
Saturday March 29
France vs Scotland, 1pm
Wales vs England, 4.45pm
Sunday March 30
Italy vs Ireland, 3pm
Saturday April 12
France vs Wales, 12.45pm
Ireland vs England, 4.45pm
Sunday April 13
Scotland vs Italy, 3pm
Saturday April 19
Italy vs France, 1pm
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm
Sunday April 20
Wales vs Ireland, 3pm
Saturday April 26
Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm
Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm
England vs France, 4.45pm