Women's Six Nations: Full Red Roses debuts for Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner in England's opener against Italy

Lilli Ives Campion and Mia Venner will make their full Red Roses debuts when England kick off their Women's Six Nations campaign against Italy in York on Sunday.

Loughborough Lightning lock Ives Campion earned her first cap in September's 38-19 WXV warm-up victory over France, while Gloucester-Hartpury wing Venner's maiden international came as a 17-year-old in 2020.

There's a return on the wing for Exeter Chiefs' Claudia MacDonald and at full-back for Gloucester-Hartpury's top points scorer Emma Sing after their respective 16-month absences for England.

Harlequins scrum-half Lucy Packer and Loughborough Lightning's Helena Rowland form the half-back partnership, while Holly Aitchison and Emily Scarratt are paired at centre.

Rosie Galligan partners Ives Campion in the second row, behind props Kelsey Clifford and Maud Muir and hooker Amy Cokayne in the front row.

Zoe Aldcroft, who will captain the Red Roses from blindside flanker, is joined in the back row by vice-captain Marlie Packer and No 8 Maddie Feaunati.

Uncapped duo Flo Robinson and Jade Shekells are in line to earn their first Red Roses caps from the bench.

Image: Captain Zoe Aldcroft and head coach John Mitchell will look to guide the Red Roses to Women's Six Nations history in 2025

Red Roses team to play Italy

England: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Mia Venner, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Holly Aitchison, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Helena Rowland, 9 Lucy Packer; 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Lilli Ives Campion, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt), 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Maddie Feaunati.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Abbie Ward, 20 Sadia Kabeya, 21 Flo Robinson, 22 Jade Shekells, 23 Ellie Kildunne.

Image: The 2025 Women's Six Nations takes place between March 22 and April 26

Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday March 22

Ireland vs France, 1pm

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday March 23

England vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday March 29

France vs Scotland, 1pm

Wales vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday March 30

Italy vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 12

France vs Wales, 12.45pm

Ireland vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday April 13

Scotland vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday April 19

Italy vs France, 1pm

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday April 20

Wales vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 26

Italy vs Wales, 12.15pm

Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm

England vs France, 4.45pm