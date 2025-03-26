British and Irish Lions: Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman in as Andy Farrell confirms coaching team

Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, John Fogarty and John Dalziel have all been confirmed as part of Andy Farrell's British and Irish Lions coaching team for the tour of Australia this summer, live on Sky Sports.

England senior assistant coach Wigglesworth is a surprise selection, though news had broken during the week of his likely inclusion. Formerly solely in charge of England's attack, Wigglesworth now also works with a focus on kicking strategy.

Easterby, capped 65 times by Ireland as a player and a former British and Irish Lion in 2005, was most recently interim head coach of Ireland during the 2025 Six Nations due to Farrell stepping aside for his Lions secondment. The 49-year-old had previously worked as Ireland's defence coach.

Image: Farrell leads the Lions to Australia as head coach in 2025, having toured as an assistant in 2013 and 2017

New Zealander Goodman has only worked as Ireland's attack coach since November 2024, replacing Mike Catt in the role having joined Leinster at the start of the 2022/23 season, but has also made the cut - as has Ireland scrum coach Fogarty, who will work in the same capacity for the Lions.

Scotland forwards coach Dalziel is another surprise addition, with his name not speculated upon or circulated ahead of the day of the announcement. There is no representation from the Wales camp within the coaching team.

The coaching selection is unusual in the sense that none of the five assistants under Farrell have any previous experience of touring with the Lions.

"Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege - and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is," Farrell said.

"This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skillset, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions Tour.

"I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.

"A Lions Tour is all about understanding the demands that we will face on and off the pitch and a fresh perspective amongst this coaching group is something that I am really excited by."

Back in January, the Lions confirmed three of Farrell's backroom staff, with former Wallaby David Nucifora among them.

Nucifora will join the set-up as general manager, having worked in a similar position with the IRFU for a decade between 2014 and 2024, and then taken up a comparable position with Scotland last summer.

Welshman Aled Walters has been appointed as head of athletic performance from the IRFU, having previously worked with South Africa and England.

Irishman Vinny Hammond also joins from the IRFU as head of analysis, having previously toured as a Lions analyst in 2017 and 2021.

Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.