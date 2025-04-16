Women's Six Nations: Jade Shekells to make first Red Roses start against Scotland

Jade Shekells will make her first start for England in Saturday's Women's Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Gloucester-Hartpury centre, who made her Red Roses debut from the bench in round one against Italy, will start her first international match after head coach John Mitchell made nine changes.

Reigning champions England are bidding to maintain their 100 per cent winning record as they chase a seventh successive Women's Six Nations title.

Former captain Marlie Packer, who was stripped of the captaincy ahead of the tournament, has been recalled after being left out of the matchday squad for wins over Wales and Ireland in rounds two and three.

Packer takes the number seven jersey from Sadia Kabeya and will win her 110th cap, with props Kelsey Clifford and Sarah Bern, flanker Rosie Galligan and No 8 Maddie Feaunati the other players restored to the pack.

Among the backs, scrum-half Lucy Packer, fly-half Holly Aitchison and wing Claudia MacDonald come in.

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Lark Atkin-Davies, Abbie Ward and captain Zoe Aldcroft are the only players to retain their positions after last week's 49-5 victory over Ireland.

Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Sunday, March 23 Red Roses 38-5 Italy Saturday, March 29 Wales 12-67 Red Roses Saturday, April 12 Ireland 5-49 Red Roses Saturday, April 19 Red Roses vs Scotland 4.45pm Saturday, April 26 Red Roses vs France 4.45pm

Red Roses team to play Scotland

England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Jade Shekells, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Leanne Packer; 1 Kelsey Clifford, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (capt), 7 Marlie Packer, 8 May Campbell.

Replacements: 16 May Campbell, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Maud Muir, 19 Morwenna Talling, 20 Alex Matthews, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Helena Rowland, 23 Emily Scarratt.

