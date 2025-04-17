Johnny Sexton joins British & Irish Lions as assistant coach for 2025 summer series in Australia

Johnny Sexton has been appointed as an assistant coach for the British & Irish Lions for this summer's Australia tour.

The former Ireland out-half played 14 times across two separate Tours for the Lions, starting all three Tests against the Wallabies in 2013, when the Lions ran out 2-1 winners, before also competing against the All Blacks in the drawn 2017 series.

"I am hugely excited to continue the next chapter in my coaching journey with The British & Irish Lions and I would like to thank Andy for this incredible opportunity," said Sexton.

"It promises to be an exciting tour to Australia and I know from experience the challenges that await us.

"Playing for the Lions was a huge ambition of mine during my playing career and my memories of those Tours to Australia and New Zealand will stay with me forever."

Image: Johnny Sexton retired from playing after the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Sexton recorded 118 caps as Ireland's leading points scorer before finishing his international career following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 39-year-old will also take up a full-time position with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) from August 1, having been involved with the men's squad in a part-time role since the 2024 Autumn Nations.

"I am excited to join the IRFU on a full time basis and am extremely passionate about the opportunity to work with current and future players.

"I've been extremely fortunate to have great coaches, who nurtured and developed my skills, and I am keen to share my experiences with the next generation and help them achieve their goals.

"The level of investment and focus on the pathways in Ireland is really encouraging and I believe the future is really bright for men's and women's rugby in Ireland."

The Lions are primed to face Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before heading to Australia where they will face the Wallabies on July 19, July 26 and August 2.

"I coached Johnny for the very first time during the 2013 Tour to Australia and the love that he had for The British and Irish Lions was reflected in how he operated on a daily basis," said Farrell.

"His influence on that Lions team and that series win, our only win in the last 24 years, cannot be underestimated.

"His fight and his dedication as a player is something that he will bring to this Lions Tour and I know that the players will relish his experience and expertise alongside all of our assistant coaches. It is a significant coup to appoint someone of Johnny's standing and experience in the game and I am delighted to continue my long association with him.

"It was clear from working together during the recent Autumn Nations Series that he has the talent and skillset to add to our coaching team with Ireland and I know how driven he is to add to the Lions, firstly this summer, and then on a full-time basis with Ireland later this year. I look forward to working together over the coming months and wish him well in this new chapter in his coaching career."