British and Irish Lions: Why selecting Owen Farrell for a fourth tour could make sense despite form and fitness concerns

The reasons why Owen Farrell could be selection for this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia - and nepotism isn't one of them.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell is busy assembling his squad, due to be announced on May 8, after a Six Nations which provided conclusive answers to questions around key positions except for arguably the most influential.

Ireland wing James Lowe and hooker Dan Sheehan, England flanker Tom Curry and captain Maro Itoje, Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn and centre Huw Jones all mounted compelling cases for selection but, crucially, the tournament ended without an out and out fly-half candidate identifying themselves.

While Scotland's Finn Russell is likely to make the plane, Marcus Smith was shifted around England's backline in favour of the inexperienced Fin Smith, no clear winner emerged from Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley's battle for Ireland's 10 jersey, while fly-halves from Wales failed to work their way into the conversation.

With three, potentially four, fly-halves heading to Australia, Owen Farrell has been left with a chance, albeit slim, of going on a fourth Lions tour.

A seismic selection wouldn't be without its drawbacks. It would almost certainly prompt accusations of a father picking his son - but drown out the noise, and there could be method behind what many would call madness.

Door left open to Farrell

After leading England to bronze at the 2023 World Cup, Farrell took the decision to put his international career on hold to pursue the opportunity to play in France with Racing 92.

With England's policy stipulating only players contracted to English clubs are eligible for selection, Farrell's sabbatical has left him frozen out of the international picture for the past 18 months.

In his absence, Marcus Smith and Fin Smith have set out their stalls at fly-half for England, with both ahead of Farrell in the running for Lions selection as a result.

The decision looked set to put Farrell's hopes of going on a fourth Lions tour to bed until Farrell senior revealed he would be open to picking players based in France, despite the first two tour fixtures in Dublin and Perth clashing with the conclusion of the Top 14 season.

Image: Andy Farrell was defence coach during Owen Farrell's first British and Irish Lions tour in 2013

Proven pedigree under pressure

It's not solely the fact that Owen Farrell has been on three Lions tours that makes him an attractive option, it's what he's done on those tours - and just how valuable he could be if he were able to replicate that this time around in Australia.

On his second tour - New Zealand 2017 - Farrell kicked the Lions to a 24-21 victory in the second Test in Wellington to keep the series alive, and then nailed all four of his penalties at Eden Park as the All Blacks were held to a 15-15 draw and the series ending in a draw.

Image: Farrell was flawless from the tee as the Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the 2017 series decider

He would end the series as the Lions' top points scorer (45) and the top Tests points scorer (31).

Four years later in South Africa, Farrell helped the Lions take a 1-0 lead in the series when he kicked over a penalty two minutes from time put the seal on a 22-17 victory in Cape Town.

Time and again, he has proven to be a seasoned operator in the Test match arena who comes into his own when the pressure is on. You need only look at Scotland fly-half Russell's late missed conversion against England in the Calcutta Cup to see why Farrell's track record of delivering those clutch moments makes selecting him so attractive.

Experience on and off the pitch

Image: Farrell toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021 - will be go on a fourth in 2025?

Providing Taulupe Faletau is not selected alongside him, Farrell would be the only surviving squad member of the victorious 2013 tour of Australia.

He would undoubtedly bring a wealth of knowledge on what it takes to win Down Under, experience that could be invaluable to a potentially youthful Lions squad.

Capped 112 times by England, Farrell has more international caps than almost every fly-half - Fin Smith, Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley, Gareth Anscombe and Ben Thomas - he's up against for selection combined.

Players aren't selected for three Lions tours by chance. Farrell is not only a good tourist but a notoriously good trainer and standard-setter, and could play a crucial role from with the playing squad on and off the pitch.

To call yourself a three-time touring Lion is an honour bestowed on only the greats of a generation. For Farrell to be in the conversation for a fourth tour is itself a further testament to his quality.

Is it realistic given Racing form?

Farrell's debut season at Racing 92 - and prospects of British and Irish Lions selection - have been affected by a groin injury and the Parisians' poor form.

He's been restricted to just 11 appearances for the Top 14 club, who sit perilously in 12th position, hovering just about the relegation play-off place.

Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti was quoted in February as saying Farrell had "played at the speed of a snail going backwards" and that "on the field, we [Racing] hadn't seen the real Farrell."

He made his comeback from injury - and his first appearance since January - in a 23-21 victory at Clermont on March 22, after which the carrot of Lions selection was dangled in front of him.

Image: Owen Farrell has made 11 appearance for Racing 92 this season

When asked about the possibility of taking his son to Australia, Andy Farrell replied: "Same as everyone else. He's just coming back from injury. You keep an eye on everything, so yeah."

Lorenzetti's honest assessment did, however, have balance that will be of interest to Andy Farrell and those tasked with forming a Lions squad capable of winning in Australia.

"Day to day we can count on an incredible leader, who loves the club and wants to win," the Racing owner added.

Farrell's ability and form have been questioned, but it's clear his leadership qualities cannot. Those alone are unlikely to get him on the plane to Australia, but he still has time through to the end of the season to prove his worth on the pitch.

