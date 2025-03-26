 Skip to content

British and Irish Lions: Andy Farrell says non-internationals and French-based players remain under consideration

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell says non-internationals and French-based players remain under consideration for selection; Top 14 final takes place on June 28, meaning players could miss three tour games; Sky Sports will exclusively show 2025 Lions tour of Australia

By Michael Cantillon

Wednesday 26 March 2025 15:59, UK

Jack Willis, Kinghorn
Image: French-based duo Jack Willis and Blair Kinghorn have not been ruled out of British and Irish Lions selection, head coach Andy Farrell has said

Non-international players and players based in France remain under consideration for the summer's British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, head coach Andy Farrell has told Sky Sports.

Farrell confirmed his Lions coaching team on Wednesday, made up of England senior assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth, Ireland coaching trio Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman and John Fogarty, and Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel.

The likes of Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn and Toulouse back-row Jack Willis - the latter ineligible for England due to playing outside of the country - could potentially miss three Lions tour games should Toulouse make the Top 14 final.

The Top 14 final takes place on Saturday June 28, while the Lions kick off their tour by facing Argentina in Dublin on Friday June 20, followed by a game against Western Force in Perth on June 28. The tourists then play Queensland Reds four days later on July 2.

The likes of Kyle Sinckler, Henry Arundell, Courtney Lawes and Farrell's own son Owen are also based in the Top 14. For the Lions head coach, French-based players have not been ruled out.

"Oh yeah [we're considering players who aren't playing international rugby]. Everything's open. Why would we not? We'll see how those dynamics unfold in the coming months and make a decision closer to the time," Farrell told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Farrell announced his Lions coaching staff on Wednesday and believes the cohesion between them will benefit the players

"Who's fit, who's available, what's the dynamics of what we need at the start? Are we able to miss a week or two? Will people coming in late add or detract from the dynamics of the squad?

Also See:

"All those things are in play."

Farrell added the varying levels of form and inconsistency in the Six Nations have not made his selection job harder, rather it is something he prefers.

"It doesn't make my job harder, it makes it better, because when we select the squad, we're going to have a hell of a squad," he said.

"There's going to be great players that are going to miss out and you're going to feel for them. But then the work just starts. Then we see where the real competition is.

"Who's going to step up to the plate when they put the shirt on, when they get the chance, etc. The competition that's going to go throughout the squad whilst on tour is what I'm really looking forward to."

ANDY FARRELL
Image: Farrell leads the Lions to Australia as head coach in 2025, having toured as an assistant in 2013 and 2017

In terms of the Lions captaincy, Farrell says he is yet to decide who will lead the team.

"Not just yet. It's something I'm mulling over constantly," he said.

"Why would we do it so early? It's got to be right for the team. Not just that, when we start to narrow it down, who's the best fit for the personnel we've got? Of course [we have a shortlist]."

Wigglesworth, Easterby, Goodman
Image: Richard Wigglesworth, Simon Easterby and Andrew Goodman have been confirmed as part of Farrell's British and Irish Lions coaching team

When asked where he stood in terms of his potential squad selections, the 2023 World Rugby Coach of the Year admitted he and his coaches have drawn up a list of some 75 names.

Such a list will need to be narrowed down to 37/38 players by Thursday May 8, when the squad will be revealed in front of a live audience of fans for the first time at The O2 arena and broadcast live on Sky Sports News.

"We bounced around with a wider squad yesterday (Tuesday) and came up with about 75 men or something like that. Every single one of them deserves to be on that list," Farrell said.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"There's going to be a hell of a lot of good players who don't make the plane and that's exactly where we want to be. We want to be as competitive as we possibly can.

"Obviously, we're going to be watching other games that are coming up before May 8."

British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports

The Lions will tour Australia in 2025
Image: Watch the Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule

Date Opponent Venue
Friday, June 20 Argentina Dublin
Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth
Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane
Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney
Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra
Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide
Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane
Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne
Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne
Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW