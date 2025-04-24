Women's Six Nations: England's Ellie Kildunne out of Red Roses' Grand Slam decider vs France as Emma Sing starts

England have suffered a blow ahead of the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham on Saturday, with star full-back Ellie Kildunne ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Kildunne has scored four tries in four appearances (three starts) for the Red Roses so far this championship, while she was named 2024's World Women's Player of the Year.

Emma Sing takes her place for the third start of her England career in a side that shows eight personnel changes in total.

Sing's previous two starts for the Red Roses came in the 2023 Six Nations away to Wales and the first round this year at home against Italy.

Image: Emma Sing will make her third start for the Red Roses in Kildunne's absence in a clash of huge importance

In addition to Sing coming into the backline, Tatyana Heard returns at inside-centre in place of Jade Shekells, while both half-backs have been swapped: fly-half Zoe Harrison and scrum-half Natasha Hunt replacing Holly Aitchison and Lucy Packer respectively - the latter pair dropping to the bench.

In the forwards, both props are rotated as loosehead Hannah Botterman swaps in from the bench to start ahead of Kelsey Clifford, while tighthead Maud Muir does likewise with Sarah Bern.

Morwenna Talling comes in to start over Rosie Galligan at lock, while the back-row sees Maddie Feaunati shift to openside, Alex Matthews come in at No 8 and Marlie Packer drop out of the squad entirely.

Zoe Aldcroft captains the side from blindside flanker for the fifth Test in a row.

Image: Zoe Aldcroft will captain the Red Roses from blindside flanker for the fifth Test in succession

Red Roses: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (c), 7 Maddie Feaunati, 8 Alex Matthews.

Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Abi Burton, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland

Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures Sunday, March 23 Red Roses 38-5 Italy Saturday, March 29 Wales 12-67 Red Roses Saturday, April 12 Ireland 5-49 Red Roses Saturday, April 19 Red Roses 59-7 Scotland Saturday, April 26 Red Roses vs France 4.45pm

France make three changes for trip to Twickenham

France have made two changes to their forward pack for Saturday's Grand Slam showdown against England, following the withdrawals of Romane Menager and Seraphine Okemba.

Lea Champon will earn her first start of the 2025 Women's Six Nations at openside flanker, while Charlotte Escudero returns to the blindside having made way for Menager against Italy. It will be just the second Test start of Champon's international career, her first coming against Australia in October 2023.

In the the backs, the established half-back duo of Pauline Bourdon Sansus and Carla Arbez continue their run, while Kelly Arbey returns on the wing opposite Joanna Grisez, who is rewarded with another start after scoring against Italy in her comeback match.

Those are the only changes to the French side for the highly anticipated clash in London.

