Women's Six Nations: England's Ellie Kildunne out of Red Roses' Grand Slam decider vs France as Emma Sing starts
England full-back Ellie Kildunne ruled out of Saturday's Grand Slam decider vs France at Twickenham due to hamstring injury; Emma Sing comes in at full-back for third Red Roses start; England seeking history and fourth Grand Slam in a row; France also bidding for Grand Slam
Thursday 24 April 2025 15:00, UK
England have suffered a blow ahead of the Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham on Saturday, with star full-back Ellie Kildunne ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
Kildunne has scored four tries in four appearances (three starts) for the Red Roses so far this championship, while she was named 2024's World Women's Player of the Year.
Emma Sing takes her place for the third start of her England career in a side that shows eight personnel changes in total.
Sing's previous two starts for the Red Roses came in the 2023 Six Nations away to Wales and the first round this year at home against Italy.
- Women's Six Nations 2025: Full fixtures as Red Roses defend title
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the sports notifications you want! 🔔
- Eubank Jr v Benn: Book to watch on TV or online 🥊
In addition to Sing coming into the backline, Tatyana Heard returns at inside-centre in place of Jade Shekells, while both half-backs have been swapped: fly-half Zoe Harrison and scrum-half Natasha Hunt replacing Holly Aitchison and Lucy Packer respectively - the latter pair dropping to the bench.
In the forwards, both props are rotated as loosehead Hannah Botterman swaps in from the bench to start ahead of Kelsey Clifford, while tighthead Maud Muir does likewise with Sarah Bern.
Morwenna Talling comes in to start over Rosie Galligan at lock, while the back-row sees Maddie Feaunati shift to openside, Alex Matthews come in at No 8 and Marlie Packer drop out of the squad entirely.
Zoe Aldcroft captains the side from blindside flanker for the fifth Test in a row.
Red Roses: 15 Emma Sing, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Lark Atkin-Davies, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Morwenna Talling, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (c), 7 Maddie Feaunati, 8 Alex Matthews.
Replacements: 16 Amy Cokayne, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Rosie Galligan, 20 Abi Burton, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland
Red Roses' Women's Six Nations 2025 fixtures
|Sunday, March 23
|Red Roses 38-5 Italy
|Saturday, March 29
|Wales 12-67 Red Roses
|Saturday, April 12
|Ireland 5-49 Red Roses
|Saturday, April 19
|Red Roses 59-7 Scotland
|Saturday, April 26
|Red Roses vs France
|4.45pm
France make three changes for trip to Twickenham
France have made two changes to their forward pack for Saturday's Grand Slam showdown against England, following the withdrawals of Romane Menager and Seraphine Okemba.
Lea Champon will earn her first start of the 2025 Women's Six Nations at openside flanker, while Charlotte Escudero returns to the blindside having made way for Menager against Italy. It will be just the second Test start of Champon's international career, her first coming against Australia in October 2023.
In the the backs, the established half-back duo of Pauline Bourdon Sansus and Carla Arbez continue their run, while Kelly Arbey returns on the wing opposite Joanna Grisez, who is rewarded with another start after scoring against Italy in her comeback match.
Those are the only changes to the French side for the highly anticipated clash in London.
British & Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Warratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney