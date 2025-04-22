Ben Youngs: England and Leicester great to retire from professional rugby at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season

Ben Youngs has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old scrum-half made his 332nd senior appearance for Leicester Tigers as a replacement in the Easter Sunday win over Bristol Bears.

Youngs, England's most-capped men's player with 127 caps, featured in four Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023) and the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia and is also a five-time Premiership winner, and three-time runner-up.

Speaking about his decision to retire at the end of the season, Youngs said: "It's a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I'm sad at the thought it's coming to an end but I'm excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do.

"That's the strange part, I'm using the 'r' word but it isn't over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that's what is at the front of my mind. I'm not done, let's not write the obituary just yet."

Youngs will look to bow out with a sixth Premiership title, with the Tigers currently second in the table behind Bath.

"I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime," added Youngs.

"It's all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I've wanted to know. The idea of playing against this club wasn't ever an option for me and so, for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

"The time will come to thank everybody who have helped me achieve what I have but, that's for when it comes to an end. For now, it's about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I'm not done just yet."

Image: Youngs had heart surgery after collapsing during an open training session

Last year, Youngs revealed he had heart surgery after collapsing during an open training session.

He underwent a two-hour operation in Birmingham having been diagnosed with arrhythmia and supraventricular tachycardia - an irregular and abnormally fast heartbeat - a condition he was unaware of for most of his life.

"I had to stop and lay down as my heart was pounding away, and the rain was ­hitting me in the face," Youngs said.

"I sort of rolled my head to the side and looked at all these admiring fans - 30 of them - that were all packed out in the main stand at Leicester. And I thought: 'This is it, this is how I'm going to go'."

