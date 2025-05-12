Caelan Doris: Ireland and Leinster captain facing six-month recovery after shoulder surgery
Caelan Doris set for up to six months on the sidelines after shoulder surgery; Ireland and Leinster captain ruled out of this summer's British and Irish Lions tour of Australia; watch every game of the 2025 Lions tour of Australia exclusively live on Sky Sports
Monday 12 May 2025 13:53, UK
Ireland and Leinster captain Caelan Doris will be sidelined for up to six months following shoulder surgery.
The 27-year-old sustained the injury in Leinster's 37-34 Investec Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton on May 3.
He was last week left out of the British and Irish Lions' squad for this summer's tour of Australia by head coach Andy Farrell.
Back-rower Doris had previously been a frontrunner for the Lions captaincy, which was given to England and Saracens lock Maro Itoje.
A short update from Leinster read: "Caelan Doris had a procedure on Friday last week for a shoulder injury which will keep him out of action for between four to six months."
In addition to the major disappointment of missing what would have been the first Lions tour of his career, Doris is now a doubt for his country's autumn internationals.
Ireland, who take on Georgia and Portugal in July, face New Zealand in Chicago on November 1 before hosting Japan, Australia and South Africa in Dublin on the following three weekends.
