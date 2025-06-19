Finn Russell: British & Irish Lion signs contract extension with Bath until 2028 after winning Premiership

Bath Rugby have announced that Finn Russell has signed a new contract that will keep the British & Irish Lion with the club until June 2028.

The fly-half joined Bath in 2023 on a three-year deal and has made 45 appearances, scoring 420 points across all competitions, including four tries.

He ended 2024/25 with 183 points in the Premiership as the club secured the domestic and European treble. He will now feature on the British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia, which you can watch live on Sky Sports.

The coverage of the Lions begins on Friday when they take on Argentina in the first tour match live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Given his involvement in Bath's Premiership final triumph, Russell is not involved in the first Lions matchday 23 but is expected to challenge for the starting No 10 jersey for the three-Test series against the Wallabies.

On his contract extension, Russell said: "I have loved my time here at Bath. It's a great team and a great club. We've come a long way over the last couple of years, and I am really looking forward to staying here and seeing what the club can achieve.

"The fans have been outstanding since I got here. We've had some big results at home and that's just our way of giving back to the fans and trying to represent them in the right way."

"The way the club is developing and with the young players coming through, the belief and confidence that we've got week-to-week is just growing. There are some brilliant new signings coming in as well who will be great additions to the club, and I can't wait to get started next season."

Speaking about Russell's contract extension, Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan said: "It's amazing news. Finn is one of the world's best 10s, a player who performs in the big moments and more importantly he's an incredible team man and a family man. He is one of the lads, his training is exceptional, and he's added so much to our group.

"It's great that he'll be staying on at Bath Rugby and continuing his journey with the Blue, Black and White."

