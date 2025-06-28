Henry Pollock: British and Irish Lions forward can become 'complete player' fit for Test arena, says Sam Warburton

Henry Pollock is a couple of coachable tweaks away from becoming a "complete player" fit for the Test match arena, according to Sam Warburton.

The British and Irish Lions beat Western Force 54-7 on Saturday to claim their first victory on Australian soil and 20-year-old Pollock was front and centre on his first start in the red jersey.

The England and Northampton forward showcased his attacking prowess with try assists for Tomos Williams and Joe McCarthy, as well as his ability to rile up the opposition.

Pollock's exuberant celebration of Elliot Daly's first try right next to Force flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny ignited a melee between both sets of players.

The England back row was then sin-binned for reaching over a ruck after referee Ben O'Keeffe lost patience with a succession of Lions infringements.

Pollock can become 'complete player'

Despite his youth and relative inexperience, Pollock's composure and flair continues to impress, with Warburton highlighting minor adjustments that can elevate him to an elite international flanker.

"Pollock showed everything he is brilliant at - that linebreak ability, his energy in attack and defence," two-time Lions captain Warburton told Sky Sports.

"The longer the tour goes on, the specialty at playing back row - breakdown, physicality, collision dominance - comes into play more, that is where the likes of Tom Curry have got a little bit of an edge.

"I still think the back-row selection is wide open. There isn't a set three, it's still all to play for, but Pollock brings something no one else does.

"He has got some good moments, and there was even good news about the yellow card and penalty given against him, because that's easy to coach out.

"You cannot give someone pace or the ability to beat a man, but you can coach some of the simple mistakes that every 20-year-old back-rower makes.

"If you can get him more measured at breakdown defence then you've got a pretty complete player."

'Big learning curve for Pollock before Tests'

The Lions travel to Brisbane for the next leg of their Australia tour, with Queensland Reds the opponents on July 2, live on Sky Sports.

Brisbane hosts the first of the three-Test series against the Wallabies on July 19 and four-time Lions coach Sir Ian McGeechan believes Pollock has a role to play providing he continues to impress throughout training and the remaining warm-up games he labelled a "big learning curve".

"The test match arena is so different," McGeechan said. "It's about matching the physicality of that. "Pollock gets caught in front of the ball sometimes. What you want him to do is see where the ball is going, and get to the best position and get his hands on the ball.

"When the space disappears and the pressure intensifies, that is when making those decisions make a difference.

"Some great rugby comes out of him. The training and games he plays before the Tests are the big learning curve that are still necessary to unleash him in the Test arena."

'Trying to be myself' - Pollock on life with Lions

Pollock spoke to Sky Sports after the full-time whistle at Optus Stadium to reflect on his first start at the end of his first week with the Lions in Australia.

"Great performance, we were disappointed by last week's result" he said. "First game Down Under, and what a confident performance. Hopefully that builds into the upcoming games.

"I'm just trying to be myself in this environment, and if that means someone says something wrong and I get on the end of it, so be it.

"The jetlag has been alright. We spoke about it on the flight, trying to get into Australian time zone as quickly as possible so when we came here it wasn't a massive shock.

"We're feeling good and excited to be down here."

Every match of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia - including all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches - will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The Lions' tour of Australia continues with their second warm-up game against Queensland Reds in Brisbane (July 2), the Waratahs in Sydney (July 5), the Brumbies in Canberra (July 9), an Invitational Australia & New Zealand side in Adelaide (July 12) and the Rebels in Melbourne (July 22).

That game will take place after the opening Test in Brisbane on July 19, with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

