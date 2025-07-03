British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell shock call up confirmed after Elliot Daly ruled out, Fin Smith to start against Waratahs
Owen Farrell has been called up by Andy Farrell for the British and Irish Lions; watch the Lions' next game against the NSW Waratahs on Saturday and the entire 2025 Lions tour – including all three Tests against the Wallabies – live on Sky Sports
Thursday 3 July 2025 10:32, UK
Owen Farrell's call up to the British and Irish Lions squad has been confirmed, with Elliot Daly ruled out of the remainder of the tour.
Head coach Andy Farrell has also named Fin Smith in his starting XV for Saturday's match against the New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports at 11am (build-up from 10am).
Leinster and Ireland's Hugo Keenan and Toulouse and Scotland's Blair Kinghorn will make their Lions debuts
Owen Farrell, 33, has not played international rugby since taking a break after the 2023 World Cup and will join his fourth tour with the Lions, having been part of the 2013, 2017 and 2021 editions.
After 16 years at Saracens, Farrell joined French side Racing 92 last year, but largely struggled before returning to Saracens this summer.
He has not played competitive rugby for nine weeks after suffering a concussion, but in May - when Andy Farrell was naming his Lions squad - he confirmed his son was in contention.
British and Irish Lions side to face New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports
British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Ben Earl.
Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Scott Cummings, 21 Jac Morgan, 22 Ben White, 23 Marcus Smith.
British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
