British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell shock call up confirmed after Elliot Daly ruled out, Fin Smith to start against Waratahs

Owen Farrell's call up to the British and Irish Lions squad has been confirmed, with Elliot Daly ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

Head coach Andy Farrell has also named Fin Smith in his starting XV for Saturday's match against the New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports at 11am (build-up from 10am).

Leinster and Ireland's Hugo Keenan and Toulouse and Scotland's Blair Kinghorn will make their Lions debuts

Owen Farrell, 33, has not played international rugby since taking a break after the 2023 World Cup and will join his fourth tour with the Lions, having been part of the 2013, 2017 and 2021 editions.

After 16 years at Saracens, Farrell joined French side Racing 92 last year, but largely struggled before returning to Saracens this summer.

He has not played competitive rugby for nine weeks after suffering a concussion, but in May - when Andy Farrell was naming his Lions squad - he confirmed his son was in contention.

British and Irish Lions side to face New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Scott Cummings, 21 Jac Morgan, 22 Ben White, 23 Marcus Smith.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

