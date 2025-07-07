British and Irish Lions team vs ACT Brumbies: Henry Pollock returns to bench after injury scare as tourists name side for Canberra clash

Andy Farrell has named his strongest British and Irish team Lions team yet with Wednesday's match against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra shaping up to be a dry run for the first Test against Australia.

Maro Itoje leads the side as part of a second-row partnership with Joe McCarthy and across the starting XV there are picks considered first choice, including half-backs Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell.

Providing X-factor on the bench are back-rower Henry Pollock and versatile playmaker Marcus Smith in an opportunity for both England stars to prove they are ready to take on the Wallabies on July 19.

Pollock was due to start Saturday's shaky 21-10 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs but withdrew shortly before kick-off because of a tight calf, an injury that has now healed.

The all-Ireland combination of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose have been chosen in the centres and Blair Kinghorn makes his first start at full-back having joined the squad late because of his Top 14 duties with Toulouse.

Tommy Freeman and James Lowe are the favourites to fill the wings against Australia in Brisbane and both are present, with Mack Hansen adding back-three cover from the bench against his former Super Rugby franchise.

Ellis Genge has been the form loosehead prop on tour while on the other side of the scrum three-times Lions tourist Tadhg Furlong is given another start to develop his match-fitness at the end of a season that has been marred by calf and hamstring injuries. Dan Sheehan is named at hooker.

Normally an unstoppable force, Tom Curry has yet to find his stride Down Under but he is handed the openside duties in a back row that offers an important line-out option in the shape of Ollie Chessum.

Jack Conan is included at number eight and it appears as though Chessum will supply second-row cover in the event of injury to Itoje and McCarthy given flankers Josh van der Flier and Pollock are the inclusions on the bench.

Ireland provide eight players to the starting XV, England five and Scotland two with no place in the 23 for Wales openside Jac Morgan.

The Brumbies are the strongest team the Lions will face in Australia outside of the Tests after reaching the semi-finals of Super Rugby, where they lost 37-17 to the Chiefs on June 14.

"In 2013 the Brumbies Lions in Canberra and this year they were the leading Australian team in Super Rugby - so we are fully aware of the challenge in front of us," head coach Farrell said.

Farrell had already confirmed that Wednesday's game would come too soon for his son Owen Farrell, who was added to the squad as an injury replacement for Elliot Daly after the back fractured his arm in last week's win over the Queensland Reds.

The Brumbies also named their side on Monday, with Australia forward Tom Hooper included despite having featured for the Wallabies against Fiji on Sunday.

The Brumbies side is missing several Test players but features the bulk of the side that recently made it to the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals.

British and Irish Lions side to face ACT Brumbies - live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18, Will Stuart, 19 Josh van der Flier, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Mack Hansen.

Image: British and Irish Lions starting XV to face the ACT Brumbies

ACT Brumbies: 15 Andy Muirhead, 14 Ben O'Donnell, 13 Ollie Sapsford, 12 David Feliuai, 11 Corey Toole, 10 Declan Meredith, 9 Ryan Lonergan (c); 8 Tuaina Taii Tualima, 7 Rory Scott, 6 Tom Hooper, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Lachie Shaw, 3 Rhys van Nek, 2 Lachlan Lonergan, 1 Lington Ieli.

Replacements: 16 Liam Bowron, 17 Cameron Orr, 18 Feao Fotuaika, 19 Lachie Hooper, 20 Luke Reimer, 21 Harrison Goddard, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Hudson Creighton.

Biggar: It looks very 'Test teamy'

Sky Sports pundit and former Lions fly-half Dan Biggar reacts to Farrell's latest selection:

"It looks to me like it's very Test teamy, if that makes sense. If you look at the combinations, you look at the flexibility that the team gives you, look at say a Tommy Freeman playing, gives you the ability to move him to fullback, to move him to wing, etcetera. Ollie Chessum at six allows you to pick two back rowers on the bench.

"If someone said to me, that's the team for the first Test in Brisbane, I'd believe it. And I think that's the way you look at it.

"I think the combination of the Irish centres, and also you look at it as 12 out of the 23 are Irish in that matchday squad. People he knows and trusts.

"And when it comes to big games and when there's a bit of, I wouldn't say pressure that's been on Andy Farrell this week, but there's been a lot of external noise.

"Sometimes it's nice to go back to what he's tried and tested and what he's been working with for the last number of years and just gives him that little bit of confidence that things are going to be ok Wednesday night against the Brumbies and leading into the first Test."

Former British and Irish Lions Sam Warburton and Will Greenwood have predicted Andy Farrell's Test side to face Australia and believe five spots remain up for grabs.

Two-time Lions tourist Warburton (2013, 2017 - both as captain) and three-time Lions tourist Greenwood (1997, 2001, 2005) presented a potential Test XV in the aftermath of the Lions' 21-10 victory over the Waratahs on Saturday.

In the forwards, the positions of tighthead prop, openside flanker and blindside flanker were flagged as areas where there are no current favourites.

Highlights: Lions' tour so far

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

