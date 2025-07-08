British and Irish Lions: Tourists ready for toughest task in Australia yet vs Brumbies - 'There's now a blueprint to stop Lions'

The British and Irish Lions roadshow pitches up in the Australian capital Canberra next as they face the Brumbies on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, in what should be the tourists' toughest task yet down under.

Andy Farrell's squad have picked up three victories from three so far in Australia against the nation's other Super Rugby franchises, beating Western Force 54-7, Queensland Reds 52-12 and NSW Waratahs 21-10.

The Brumbies were the top performing Australian side in Super Rugby in 2025, though, finishing third in the standings and progressing to the semi-finals before defeat to New Zealand's Chiefs.

Indeed, the Brumbies finished above each other Australian side, three New Zealand clubs in the Hurricanes, Blues and Highlanders, and also Moana Pasifika in the table.

Brumbies vs Lions clashes in recent history have proven intensely tight matches and immensely difficult too. On the last tour of Australia in 2013, the Brumbies were the only side to beat the Lions [aside from the Wallabies], winning 14-12. Looking back 12 years before that in 2001, it took a last-gasp Matt Dawson conversion to beat the Brumbies 30-28.

The strength of Wednesday's opposition - this current iteration of the Brumbies - has seen Farrell pick a star-studded Lions side many are claiming to be the first Test XV in all but name.

Sky Sports' Dan Biggar feels the tourists need a statement performance after some potential chinks were displayed last time out.

"I think the Waratahs gave the other teams and possibly Australia a really good blueprint on how to stop the Lions," Biggar said.

"Now, the Waratahs didn't clearly offer a huge amount in attack, but in terms of their defensive line-speed, they just kept coming and kept coming.

"They kept the Lions in the middle of the park, didn't allow the Lions to get the ball to edges where they can get the ball in the hands of Blair Kinghorn and Hugo Keenan and these guys.

"They kept them in the middle of the pitch and I think that will be something the Wallabies, but more importantly the Brumbies in terms of Wednesday, will be looking to do: try to stop the Lions and frustrate them.

"Like we've mentioned a few times, the error count has been high in each game they've played. I think the Brumbies will look to frustrate and then maybe in those transition periods, a little bit like Argentina did, come alive on counter-attack."

'Back-row and centre the only areas with chance of change for first Test'

Looking at the Lions side picked for Wednesday in more detail, two-time Lions tourist Biggar (2017, 2021) reckons there are only two areas Farrell and his staff may yet be undecided on for that opening Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday July 19.

"The two areas which I think have got the most chance for change from this game are that back-row and the centre partnership," he said.

"Andy Farrell obviously knows Ireland centres Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, so he just wants to see how they go. Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu put a really good marker down on Saturday against the Waratahs.

"But I think it's almost a little bit of a trial run for those two [Ringrose, Aki] as well. If they can find a little bit of form and a partnership there, they could be the guys Andy Farrell goes with and are who he knows and trusts.

"Then you look at the back-row in terms of [Ollie] Chessum, [Tom] Curry and [Jack] Conan. He likes Conan at No 8 because it gives him that out-and-out 8 and a lot of the unflashy work and the hard work he'll do.

"I suppose what you do when you pick a Chessum or a Tadhg Beirne in the back-row [at blindside flanker], it allows you to pick two back-rowers on the bench, so you could be looking at - like they've done for Wednesday - Josh van der Flier and Henry Pollock on the bench.

"The 6 and 7 berths are still up for grabs a little bit.

"A strong showing from the two of them in terms of Curry and Chessum against the Brumbies, and they'll be right in the mix."

Sexton: These games are special occasions and people will remember them

Sky Sports also spoke to Lions assistant coach Johnny Sexton in camp this week, and he touched on the need for the tourists to be cognisant of the magnitude of each fixture for the Australian players they are facing - it is a once-in-a-career opportunity for them.

"When you play for the Lions, you've got to realise how much it means to the opposition as well. We're fully aware of that. We've seen it everywhere we've gone," Sexton said.

"The first couple of games, the scoreline got away but it doesn't reflect how tough the games were. Obviously against the Waratahs the scoreline didn't go like that and we know how tough it was.

"The Brumbies will be waiting for us. It's all they've probably been thinking about for the last five or six weeks and they'll be well prepared for it.

"It was a really tough game here 12 years ago. I remember even watching the one 12 years before that and I think it was a last-minute kick to win it from Matt Dawson.

"These games, they're not as important as the Tests but people still remember them, like I remember the one 24 years ago.

"It just shows you they are special occasions and I'm looking forward to it."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

