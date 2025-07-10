England make one change for second Argentina Test as Luke Northmore gets first start

Steve Borthwick has named his England team to play Argentina on Saturday 12 July, live on Sky Sports, making just one change to his side.

Luke Northmore is set to make his first start in an England shirt at centre with the rest of the team remaining unchanged. Northmore replaces Henry Slade, who was confirmed as out for the remainder of the tour following a hand injury.

The replacement bench subsequently remains the same and England have retained a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

The final Test in the two-match series sees George Ford and Jamie George as co-captains, with Ford winning his 101st cap.

England beat Argentina 35-12 last weekend in the first Test.

Image: England's Henry Slade it out after suffering a hand injury on Saturday

"Saturday's match in San Juan is another great challenge," said Borthwick.

"The players have trained with real focus and intensity this week, determined to keep improving in every area.

"We're expecting a tactical battle as well as a tough, physical contest, and everyone is excited for what should be a fantastic Test match."

England's summer tour concludes with a match against the USA Eagles in Washington D.C. on Saturday 19 July.

England team vs Argentina

Starting XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Luke Northmore, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Will Muir, 10. George Ford, 9. Ben Spencer, 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jamie George, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Alex Coles, 6. Ben Curry, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Tom Willis

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Bevan Rodd, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Chandler Cunningham-South, 20. Guy Pepper, 21. Alex Dombrandt, 22. Jack van Poortvliet, 23. Cadan Murley

Matera moves from flanker to back of scrum for Argentina

Argentina have made seven changes for the second Test, with Pablo Matera moving from flanker to the back of the scrum, where he will move ahead of former hooker Agustin Creevy as Argentina's most capped player of all time with 111 caps.

Matias Moroni and Ignacio Mendy join the starting XV with Benjamin Elizalde, while Simon Benitez Cruz returns as scrumhalf to partner Santiago Carreras

Matera's move to number eight means Santiago Grondona will start, with Juan Martin Gonzalez as the other flanker.

Argentina team vs England

Starting XV: 15. Benjamin Elizalde, 14. Matias Moroni, 13. Lucio Cinti, 12. Justo Piccardo, 11. Ignacio Mendy, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Simon Benitez Cruz, 8. Pablo Matera, 7. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6. Santiago Grondona, 5. Pedro Rubiolo, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2. Julian Montoya, 1. Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16. Bautista Bernasconi, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Pedro Delgado, 19. Lucas Paulos, 20. Facundo Isa, 21. Benjamin Grondona, 22. Augustin Moyano, 23. Nicolas Roger

