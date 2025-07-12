Scotland slump to 24-19 defeat against Fiji as Darcy Graham is sent off

Darcy Graham was sent off as Scotland's hopes of a kinder World Cup draw were dealt a blow by a 29-14 defeat in Fiji.

The Edinburgh winger departed with 23 minutes remaining at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva after a second yellow card offence on a frustrating afternoon for Gregor Townsend's men.

They had gone into the game sitting seventh in the world rankings and targeting a place in the top six which would mean a more favourable draw for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, but they ended it licking their wounds after a bruising reverse.

The Scots led 7-0 after just four minutes when Graham put full-back Kyle Rowe through and he went over with debutant fly-half Fergus Burke converting.

However, ill-discipline was to hamper their efforts to gain revenge for their 27-22 defeat in Suva in 2017.

Hooker Ewan Ashman's eighth-minute yellow card after the ninth-ranked Fijians had pushed the visitors back towards their own line and prompted a series of infringements did his side few favours, but the 14 men survived punishment in his absence and he was back on the pitch by the time Caleb Muntz reduced the deficit with a penalty.

Image: Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman was also yellow carded early in the game

But Graham's departure to the sin-bin nine minutes before the break for tackling a player without the ball was punished severely.

First Tevita Ikanivere touched down after Fiji had breached the Scottish defence from a line-out, and then Kalaveti Ravouvou was the beneficiary after his side had spun the ball out from another set-piece, with Muntz converting the latter effort to send them in at the break with a 15-7 lead.

Scotland dragged themselves right back into it within four minutes of the restart when Bristol centre Tom Jordan crossed after an Ashman break and Burke added the two points to ease Townsend's men to within a point of the hosts.

However, Toulon winger Jiuta Wainiqolo's fine 59th-minute try, which was again converted by Muntz, restored Fiji's lead and when they were awarded a penalty try which saw the offside Graham collect a second yellow card and therefore a red, the tourists' day was done.

