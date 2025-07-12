Jamie George called up to third British and Irish Lions tour after Luke Cowan-Dickie injury
England and Saracens hooker, a tourist in 2017 and 2021, called up by British and Irish Lions after Luke Cowan Dickie head injury in AUNZ victory in Adelaide; watch Australia vs The Lions in the first Test live on Sky Sports next Saturday
Saturday 12 July 2025 16:48, UK
England and Saracens hooker Jamie George has been called up to the British and Irish Lions tour one week out from the first Test against Australia.
Head coach Andy Farrell has brought in cover at hooker after Luke Cowan-Dickie was forced off in Saturday's 48-0 victory over an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide.
Cowan-Dickie left the field on the medical cart with his head in a supportive brace after appearing to be knocked out in a tackle.
Despite reappearing on the sidelines at the Adelaide Oval, the Sale Sharks hooker, who will remain on tour, faces a spell out which the Lions have been forced to cover.
- AUNZ XV 0-48 The Lions: Report & highlights
- Lions tour of Australia: When and how to watch on Sky Sports
- Not got Sky? Stream Lions series with no contract
- Who is Howden, the Lions' front-of-shirt sponsor? Find out here
Saracens front row George, appointed co-captain for England's on-going summer tour to Argentina and the United States, will fly to Australia for his third Lions tour having featured in New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021.
The 34-year-old had been start the second Test in San Juan but has been replaced in the starting XV by Saracens team-mate Theo Dan, with Northampton's Curtis Langdon joining the replacements.
"We're absolutely delighted for Jamie's selection," said England head coach Steve Borthwick.
"This is also a fantastic opportunity for Theo and Curtis, who have both worked incredibly hard and really impressed in training.
"They fully deserve this chance, we're right behind them, and we're all excited to see them go out there and make an impact."
Ringrose out of first Test with concussion
Garry Ringrose is unavailable for the British and Irish Lions' first Test against Australia on Saturday after head coach Andy Farrell confirmed he was struggling with concussion.
Ringrose suffered a head injury in Wednesday's victory over the ACT Brumbies and faces a minimum 12-day stand down period, preventing him from taking part in the series opener in Brisbane.
"Garry had a delayed reaction. He had headaches for a day and it carried on for the next day so he went through concussion protocols and failed those," Farrell said.
"Unfortunately for him and for us he's 12 days so that puts him out of the first Test and back in for the midweek game before the second Test (against First Nations & Pasifika XV on July 22).
"You don't mess around with these things and it is unfortunate for him and everyone else. He's in good spirits anyway so we crack on."
British and Irish Lions tour of Australia on Sky Sports
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs (W 21-10)
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies (W 36-24)
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0)
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Tuesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney