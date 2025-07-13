Ireland beat Portugal 106-7 in record-breaking 16-try rout | 'I feel sorry for Portugal,' says Paul O'Connell

Ireland ran in a record-breaking 16 tries in a one-sided 106-7 rout of Portugal in Lisbon to register their biggest Test win in the first encounter between the two nations.

Connacht pair Hugh Gavin and Shayne Bolton went over twice on their debuts and there was also two each for club team-mate and flanker Cian Prendergast and Leinster wing Tommy O'Brien.

With fly-half Jack Crowley landing 12 of his 15 conversion attempts - Ireland were also awarded a penalty try - the margin of victory eclipsed their previous biggest win when they scored 13 tries in an 83-3 defeat of the USA in 2000.

Ireland's interim head coach Paul O'Connell was without 17 players, who are all on tour with the British and Irish Lions, but his new-look side ruthlessly exposed the chasm between them and their hosts.

O'Connell made six changes following last week's 34-5 win against Georgia in Tbilisi and the Irish went over for four converted tries in the opening 14 minutes.

Centre Stuart McCloskey touched down in the corner after full-back Jimmy O'Brien's break straight from the kick off and fellow centre Gavin stormed over for his first debut try in the ninth minute.

Tommy O'Brien finished off another scything break in the corner and opposite wing Bolton sprinted in after breaking clear for a try on his debut, with Crowley adding his fourth conversion.

Portugal full-back Nuno Guedes had a try disallowed for a forward pass before the hosts were dealt another blow when captain Tomas Appleton was carried off on a stretcher due to an ankle injury.

Crowley sent Tommy O'Brien in for his second try and prop Tom Clarkson bulldozed through a tired tackle for Ireland's sixth score in the 33rd minute.

Image: Ciaran Frawley of Ireland is tackled by Nuno Sousa Guedes of Portugal

Bolton out-sprinted Portugal's defence to touch down Craig Casey's kick ahead and the latter's miss pass after hooker Gus McCarthy's break sent Gavin over for his second score.

Crowley landed his seventh conversion to put Ireland 54-0 ahead at the interval.

Scrum-half Casey followed up Bolton's break to score under the posts 90 seconds after the restart and Prendergast barged over for an unconverted score to extend Ireland's lead to 66-0 in the 51st minute.

Portugal were given some respite when centre Vincent Pinto's offload set up flanker Nicolas Martins for a converted score but Ireland hit straight back.

Replacements Calvin Nash and Cian Frawley touched down soon after stepping off the bench and Prendergast then notched his second try.

When debutant flanker Alex Kendellen went over for another converted score in the 73rd minute, Ireland moved 92-7 ahead.

Replacement scrum-half Ben Murphy's try nudged Ireland nearer to triple figures and Portugal's misery was complete when they conceded a penalty try in the final play of the game for bringing down a maul.

What they said

Ireland interim head coach Paul O'Connell told Virgin Sports: "I feel sorry for Portugal, but we were very clinical and took our chances.

"It is a unique summer tour given the Lions tour is on at the same time, but I am very happy with how our squad applied themselves.

"It is great to get some guys capped and scoring tries and training in an international environment."

Ireland captain Craig Casey told Virgin Sports: "Our major takeaway from today is our mentality. We were very professional and played our game to get the result.

"It's a shame the stadium wasn't full, but seeing the amount of Irish fans here was special to get the result for them."