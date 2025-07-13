South Africa's novel tactics against Italy provoke debate - head coaches react to the innovations

South Africa handed Italy a heavy 45-0 defeat in Gqeberha, but the novel tactics employed by the Springboks have divided opinion.

The Springboks deliberately conceded a scrum from the match kick off to make a statement against the Italians.

It was a play that provoked the ire of head coach Gonzalo Quesada.

"Concerning the first action, I prefer not to do any comments. Because I was really surprised, I didn't take it well. They can beat us without needing to do these kind of tactics," Quesada said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the second rugby union test between South Africa and Italy in Gqeberha.

"I think we were, these last couple of weeks, extremely respectful, with a lot of humility coming to the ground, the land of the world champions.

"I don't know if it was something we did or said that created that first move but I will only say that I was really surprised."

South Africa did innovate during the match. In general play they lifted a man, lineout-like, to create a maul, which in one instance set up a try.

Quesada did commend that tactic. "They always have some tricky, nice strikes from lineouts," he said.

"In that zone there's always something a bit special, different, innovative to surprise the opposition. They tried this maul from second phase. It's a good idea because you have to react super quickly.

"As soon as the maul is formed, if you take it down you're collapsing a maul.

"I think it's part of the really good work they do to always be one step in front of the other teams concerning innovation and good ideas and they have the players for it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jasper Wiese's return to the South Africa side was spoiled as the number eight received a red card for headbutting an Italian player following a line-out.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that he devised that move from an Under-14 B schools team.

"Many teams do different tactical moves and we did a maul in general play with a guy that we lift [to receive the pass]," Erasmus said. "We actually saw an Under-14 B schools team doing it, Paul Roos Gymnasium [in Paarl].

"You get all the benefits from a line-out if you lift a guy in general play and it worked for us. But obviously now people will be alert for that.

"We tried a few things and sometimes those things work and sometimes they don't, and you have to take it on the chin if they don't work."