British and Irish Lions: Mack Hansen a major doubt for first Test against Australia due to injury, with team 'already picked'

Mack Hansen has emerged as a major doubt for the British and Irish Lions' first Test against Australia with Blair Kinghorn also struggling to be ready in time for the Brisbane showdown.

Hansen sustained a foot injury in Saturday's 48-0 thumping of an AUNZ Invitational XV and was unable to take part in the squad's first full training session of the week on Tuesday.

The Ireland wing is in contention to face Australia at Suncorp Stadium, most likely as a bench option covering the back three, but opportunities to prove his fitness are now very limited.

Kinghorn, viewed as first-choice full-back, also appears to be losing his battle with the knee injury sustained against ACT Brumbies on July 9 after it was confirmed he will not be able to train until Wednesday at the earliest.

Neither player has been ruled out at this stage but attack coach Richard Wigglesworth has revealed the Lions have already picked their team for the series opener - subject to any late changes - with the players due to be told on Wednesday.

"Mack hurt his foot in the game. I don't think it's anything serious but he was managed today (Tuesday)," Wigglesworth said.

"Hopefully he will be fully integrated pretty quickly. It's nothing that we are overly concerned about. We'll know a bit more tomorrow.

"We'll have to see tomorrow what Blair looks like. He hasn't trained fully with the squad but he's been on his feet so we'll know a bit more in the next 24 hours whether we can get him on the field."

Who will be picked for first Test?

Andy Farrell will announce his team to the public on Thursday, with the identity of the flankers and inside centre the key talking points in the starting XV.

Tadhg Beirne and Ollie Chessum appear to be locked in a shootout for the No 6 jersey, with the England back row's better form on tour potentially giving him the edge over a rival who has captained the midweek team twice.

Tom Curry, Josh van der Flier and Jac Morgan could all be chosen at openside - the most competitive position in the team - with compelling arguments provided for each of them to start against the Wallabies.

Another option would be to field Curry on the blindside and deploy either van der Flier or Morgan at seven, resulting in Beirne or Chessum joining Maro Itoje in the second row rather than current favourite Joe McCarthy.

Garry Ringrose's 12-day stand down for concussion has made the in-form Huw Jones a certainty at outside centre, but the repercussions are felt at inside centre, where Farrell must choose between Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu.

Aki has provided the greatest punch in midfield so far on tour, but Tuipulotu has developed a deep understanding with Scotland team-mates Jones and Finn Russell, who is a certainty to feature at fly-half.

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith have been pushing hard for inclusion on the bench.

"We have got such quality across all positions so we would be lying if we said selection was easy," Wigglesworth said.

"The selection meeting was conversational, as it has been the whole way through the tour. Everyone is able to voice an opinion and is willing to be challenged. Then we come to a decision."

Conan: Players 'nervous' ahead of finding out team

Lions No 8 Jack Conan admitted the players will be "nervous" ahead of finding out the squad on Wednesday, but believes anyone will be ready to step up after giving coaches a few "headaches" with their performances.

"I think everyone will be a bit nervous," Conan told Sky Sports News.

"But I think everyone's got on incredibly well, especially the back rows.

"It's tough for the coaches I'm sure, and hopefully we've given them all plenty of headaches because I think no matter who's been out there, they've taken their opportunity really well."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

