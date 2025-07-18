Finn Russell: British and Irish Lions fly-half relaxed about facing Australia alongside Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones

Finn Russell says having Scotland team-mates Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones alongside him will help preserve his calm demeanour as he prepares to lead the British and Irish Lions into battle against Australia.

Russell spearheads an all-Scottish midfield for the Lions in the first game of their three-Test series against the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday - live on Sky Sports.

Tasked with bringing their tried and tested combinations to the famous red jersey, Russell provides genius and maturing game management at fly-half, while his centres run hard and pick good lines, with all three match-winners in their own right.

"We've got the familiarity of playing together so much - where we're going to be, how we're going to run shapes," Russell told Sky Sports.

"Having that combination, that continuity, it's much easier for the three of us going into this game because we've done it all before. I've got a great relationship with Bundee [Aki], Garry [Ringrose] and Faz [Owen Farrell], but I've obviously got much more experience playing with Sione and Huw.

"It doesn't give me confidence, but it probably makes you more relaxed going into the game. When it is a big occasion like this, having familiar faces around you will be important.

"Jammo [scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park] has got Jack Conan at No 8, who he's really good friends with, he's got Lowey [James Lowe] on the wing and [Hugo] Keenan at full-back, so there's quite a few familiar faces with each other out there which will definitely help.

"When it gets tough, we can bounce to each other and have these conversations. It's what you really want on a Lions tour - when you're getting chucked together after a few weeks, it's what you need."

Russell is operating at the peak of his powers having recently steered Bath to a treble and heads into the series as first-choice fly-half after seeing off competition from Fin Smith and Marcus Smith.

Now, he is tasked with steering the Lions to a first series victory since the 2013 tour of Australia, but the 32-year-old's immediate focus is on the first task at hand.

"Everyone's goal on the tour is to get that starting jersey," Russell added.

"I've got it this week, you never know what's going to happen next week. It's not nailed on for the next games, things can change instantly. You have to take it one game at a time, you don't know what's to unfold over the next few weeks.

"We've got to go out there, play our best, get the win first and foremost, then take it from there. My experiences in rugby [have taught me] if you start looking too far ahead, that is when you trip over yourself, and you can make mistakes.

"The main thing for myself and the boys is to play as we've done on this tour already and get the win."

After opening their tour with defeat to Argentina in Dublin, Andy Farrell's squad have since claimed five consecutive victories in Australia against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, ACT Brumbies and an AUNZ Invitational XV.

