England's complaint over racist abuse after Argentina Test match upheld by World Rugby

World Rugby has upheld a complaint by England over racist abuse directed at their players by spectators during their second tour match in Argentina.

But, despite conducting an "immediate and thorough investigation" involving witness statements and video analysis, the governing body was unable to identify the individuals responsible.

England made an official complaint on July 15 - three days after winning 22-17 at Estadio Bicentenario in San Juan.

In addition to investigating, World Rugby said it had worked with the Argentinian rugby federation to develop an action plan to enhance their operations, educate fans and help prevent further incidents.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's second Test against Argentina in San Juan

"There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and any complaint of discrimination is taken extremely seriously," read a World Rugby statement.

"While it is clear that an incident took place, we regret that the individuals responsible could not be identified."

England completed a 2-0 series win over Argentina with the victory before ending their summer tour with Saturday's 40-5 success against the United States in Washington DC.

World Rugby chairman Brett Robinson said: "We offer our full support to the players involved and want them to know that rugby stands with them in opposing racism.

"I applaud their courage in raising what must have been a highly distressing experience."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England's first Test win against Argentina in La Plata

England Rugby chief executive Bill Sweeney and Gabriel Travaglini, president of the Union Argentina de Rugby, also condemned the abuse.

Travaglini said: "Upon learning of the incidents, intense efforts were made to identify the small group of five or seven individuals responsible within a crowd of over 20,000 spectators.

"Unfortunately, despite an exhaustive search, it was not possible to identify the perpetrators.

"We will continue to work collaboratively with World Rugby to educate the fans and eradicate any similar manifestations in the future, ensuring that our events are spaces of respect and inclusion for everyone."