British and Irish Lions: Joe McCarthy in race to be fit for second Test against Australia as Andy Farrell mulls changes

Joe McCarthy is the chief injury concern as the British and Irish Lions finalise plans for their shot at completing a series victory over Australia on Saturday.

McCarthy limped off in the 27-19 triumph over the Wallabies in the first Test with the foot condition plantar fasciitis and has been unable to train since, making him a major doubt to be involved in the rematch at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With Thursday's training session before Andy Farrell names his team being the final opportunity to prove his fitness, the Ireland enforcer looks likely to miss out.

Potentially signposting an adjustment to the pack to face Australia in the second Test, James Ryan and Jac Morgan were replaced early in the second half of Tuesday's 24-19 victory over the First Nations and Pasifika XV.

If McCarthy is ruled out, Ollie Chessum could be drafted into the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje, creating a vacancy on the bench, while another option is to move Tadhg Beirne from flanker to lock.

Should repositioning Beirne be Farrell's preferred choice, Morgan becomes a contender to make the matchday 23.

What other changes could Farrell make?

Given the Lions bullied the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium, unenforced changes to the pack are unlikely.

Farrell could shake up his back-three, however, after wings James Lowe and Tommy Freeman struggled to make an impact in the series opener. Lowe in particular struggled with the poor finishing, which has been a feature of his tour, apparent again.

Of the four possible options to step in, two are injured and one has been repeatedly exposed in defence, with only the fourth offering Farrell room for manoeuvre.

Mack Hansen missed the first Test because of a foot problem and has yet to train this week, placing his involvement on Saturday in grave doubt, while Darcy Graham is waiting for scan results after sustaining ankle ligament damage early in his Lions debut against FNP.

Duhan van der Merwe, who was fortunate to be selected ahead of Graham in the original touring party, has been targeted by kickers all tour and his defensively frailties would be exploited by the Wallabies.

The ace up Farrell's sleeve is Scotland's Blair Kinghorn, who made his comeback from a knee injury at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday and apart from throwing two intercept passes, proved himself ready for Test duty.

Nominally a full-back, he is also a high quality option on the wing, the position he has filled most recently for his club Toulouse this season.

Could Owen Farrell make the squad?

Owen Farrell showed he is ready for a call-up to the bench in Melbourne if needed with a solid 80 minutes against FNP, Marcus Smith passed a head injury assessment and Garry Ringrose made a successful first appearance since being concussed against ACT Brumbies.

In the midst of a schedule of three games in eight days, players have been given Wednesday off, but Farrell and his coaching assistants are to meet to finalise selection.

"I let everyone have their say, I play devil's advocate, we thrash it out and then we all agree," Farrell said.

"There is all sorts that goes into it - performances, there's no doubt about that - but there is also what's right for this second game? Are a few changes going to freshen it up or do we go with the same guys?

"All that comes into the pot. It's whatever is best for the team and what do we need for a game at the MCG with over 90,000 people. It should be challenging."

Graham, a late call-up from Scotland's tour of New Zealand, indicated on Instagram that his tour is over.

He said: "16 minutes I'll never forget. It's been a rollercoaster of a journey but it was a dream come true to pull on the famous red jersey and make my Lions debut."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

