Has Owen Farrell forced his way into British and Irish Lions matchday squad for second Test against Australia?
As the Lions switch focus to securing the series against the Wallabies, is Owen Farrell poised to make a sensational return to the Test arena?; watch Australia vs The Lions in the second Test next Saturday from 9.30am (kick-off 11am) live on Sky Sports - or stream with NOW
Tuesday 22 July 2025 17:39, UK
Has Owen Farrell played his way into the British and Irish Lions squad for Saturday's second Test against Australia?
That was the burning question in the Sky Sports studio after Farrell captained the Lions past a spirited First Nations & Pasifika XV in a 24-19 win in Melbourne.
With just four days to go until the second Test at the MCG, the final midweek fixture was billed as a last audition for players to force their way into Andy Farrell's plans for the climax of the series against the Wallabies.
Four-time Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan believes Owen Farrell made the strongest case to be included in Saturday's matchday 23, describing the 33-year-old as a "Test-match animal" after another composed and influential display.
Farrell had a hand in tries for Jamie Osborne and Duhan van der Merwe at Marvel Stadium, and his ability to execute the fundamentals under pressure impressed former Lions fly-half Dan Biggar.
"Where did the Lions need cover last Saturday? It was at 10 and 15, with Mack Hansen and Blair Kinghorn unavailable," Biggar said.
"Kinghorn has now come through 80 minutes, which potentially frees up a bench spot. That leaves the Lions needing cover at 10 and 12 - and one of the best players on the park today was Owen Farrell.
"It would've been easy for Owen to come on this tour and try to prove a point. But instead, he's done the basics well, kept the team ticking, and put them in better positions. The question now is: who does he replace?"
Farrell's composure or Aki's power?
Biggar acknowledged naming Farrell on the bench could mean sacrificing the impact of Bundee Aki - a player Andy Farrell has leaned on heavily in big games during his tenure as Ireland head coach.
Former Lions captain Sam Warburton echoed the sentiment, but highlighted Farrell's all-round skillset and leadership.
"We hear a lot about staying in structure - and if you want someone to provide that, it's Owen Farrell," he said
"He had some lovely touches and looked like a third fly-half out there. He's got carry, kick and pass options when he steps in as a first receiver. And we know he's got the heart defensively, and his composure is still there.
"But the Lions won't go with both Aki and Farrell on the bench, so it comes down to whether they want composure or power."
Warburton added that Farrell's inclusion at some point in the series felt like part of a broader plan hatched before he was called up to replace the injured Elliot Daly.
"It does feel like Owen coming in was always part of the masterplan," Warburton concluded.
O'Gara: Flowing Farrell at 'peace'
Three-time Lions fly-half Ronan O'Gara believes Owen Farrell is playing with a calm authority that reflects a new maturity in his game.
"Farrell looks at peace," O'Gara said. "He's found inner calm and is in flow mode - playing the game he loves, and offering so much tonight.
"It was a great lesson for the younger lads watching. As you age, you learn to control what you can. Owen controls his preparation and his actions on the pitch.
"You realise over time that forcing things can backfire. You've got to trust your teammates and let the collective shine."
Former Scotland captain John Barclay was tasked with picking his matchday 23 for the second Test and was adamant Farrell should make it, saying: "I would put Farrell in there, 100 per cent."
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs (W 21-10)
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies (W 36-24)
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0)
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (W 19-27)
|Brisbane
|Tuesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
