British and Irish Lions: Bundee Aki, Ollie Chessum, Andrew Porter start as Owen Farrell, Jac Morgan, Blair Kinghorn added to bench

Bundee Aki, Ollie Chessum and Andrew Porter have come in to start for the British and Irish Lions in their second Test against Australia, replacing Sione Tuipulotu, Joe McCarthy and Ellis Genge.

Loosehead prop Genge is named on the replacements bench but lock McCarthy (foot injury) and centre Tuipulotu (tight hamstring) drop out of the squad entirely.

There are further changes among the bench as Welsh back-row Jac Morgan, lock James Ryan, fly-half/centre Owen Farrell and full-back Blair Kinghorn are added to the matchday 23.

Elsewhere in the starting team, the back three remains unchanged as full-back Hugo Keenan starts alongside wings Tommy Freeman and James Lowe.

In midfield, Huw Jones starts alongside Aki, with head coach Andy Farrell later revealing Garry Ringrose had been named to start internally before pulling out due to a recurrence of concussion.

In the forwards, an all-Irish front-row sees Porter start with Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, while Maro Itoje again captains from lock, partnering Chessum.

Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry and Jack Conan combine to form an unchanged back-row.

On the bench, hooker Ronan Kelleher, tighthead Will Stuart and scrum-half Alex Mitchell maintain their places, completing the squad alongside Genge, Ryan, Morgan, Owen Farrell and Kinghorn.

Back-row Ben Earl drops out for Morgan, while fly-half Marcus Smith is replaced by Farrell.

"We have put ourselves in a good position after the first Test, but we know there will be a massive reaction from this Wallaby team," Andy Farrell said.

"Everyone saw the quality they have in Brisbane and we know we will have to be a lot better than we were last week.

"The opportunity to play in front of 100,000 supporters at the MCG, one of the world's most iconic stadiums, is what makes Lions tours unique and special.

"We know our Lions supporters will get behind the team on Saturday and create a fantastic atmosphere."

Skelton, Valetini return for Australia as Lynagh retained

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt has made three changes to his starting XV for the second Test.

Lock Will Skelton, back-row Rob Valetini and hooker David Porecki return to start in a major boost for the Wallabies.

Skelton replaces Jeremy Williams, who drops to the bench, while Valetini comes in for Nick Champion de Crespigny, who drops out of the squad. Porecki returns from concussion to start in place of Matt Faessler.

The backline remains the same for Australia as fly-half Tom Lynagh is backed to go again, while the hosts have named a 6-2 bench split - back-row Langi Gleeson fit to return with wing Andrew Kellaway dropping out.

"The squad has recovered well after a very physical first Test and the week's preparation here in Melbourne has allowed us a bit more time together," Schmidt said.

"We took some confidence from the second half last week, but we know we'll need to improve further against a Lions team that will bring plenty of fire to the contest on Saturday night."

Second Test squads in full

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Blair Kinghorn.

Australia: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 Harry Potter, 10 Tom Lynagh, 9 Jake Gordon; 1 James Slipper, 2 David Porecki, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (c).

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Tom Robertson, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson 21 Carlo Tizzano, 22 Tate McDermott, 23 Ben Donaldson.

Watch the second Australia vs British and Irish Lions Test on Saturday on Sky Sports The Lions & Main Event from 9.30am (kick-off 11am).

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and seven tour matches to be shown exclusively live.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs (W 21-10) Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies (W 36-24) Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ (W 48-0) Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (W 27-19) Brisbane Tuesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV (W 24-19) Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

