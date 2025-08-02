England 97-7 Spain: Red Roses dismantle opponents in World Cup warm-up despite Marlie Packer red card

England Women’s rugby team scored 97 points as they orchestrated a demolition job against Spain in Saturday's Women's Rugby Cup warm-up clash in Leicester.

The Red Roses scored 15 tries at Mattioli Woods Welford Road against the side ranked 13th in the world, with Helena Rowland scoring a hat-trick.

England even overcame a red card for Marlie Packer on the skipper's 111th cap as they showed why they are favourites heading into the World Cup on home soil, beginning in just under three weeks' time.

Abi Burton made her first start for England after scoring twice from the bench in the Six Nations as the hosts secured a 26th consecutive victory.

Rowland, who was hailed as "probably the most valuable person" in the Red Roses' squad by head coach John Mitchell after being named to start on the right wing, claimed two of seven first-half tries.

Number eight Maddie Feaunati, scrum-half Lucy Packer, wing Jess Breach, prop Sarah Bern and centre Jade Shekells also crossed in the opening 40 minutes.

Bern registered her second try early in the second period before Rowland completed her treble two minutes later and lock Lilli Ives Campion added another for Test rugby's top-ranked nation.

Spain, who will face Ireland in Pool C at the World Cup, claimed a fine 53rd-minute consolation through Spain full-back Claudia Pena, which was converted by fly-half Amalia Argudo.

Full-back Emma Sing stretched England's lead before replacements May Campbell, Hannah Botterman and Abby Dow and vice-captain Megan Jones completed the scoring following the premature departure of skipper Packer.

Packer dismissal creates World Cup worry for England

Image: Marlie Packer could miss the start of the Women's Rugby World Cup (Getty Images)

Marlie Packer's availability for the start of the World Cup is in doubt after she was sent off in England's crushing 97-7 demolition of Spain.

The veteran flanker, who was captaining her country in Leicester, was dismissed 19 minutes from time for an adjudged illegal clearout on 19-year-old Harlequins player Pena.

With the Red Roses set to play France next weekend in their final warm-up match ahead of their World Cup opener against the United States on August 22, Packer will face a disciplinary hearing to determine her fate.

Meanwhile, Scotland hooker Lana Skeldon was stretchered off after suffering a serious-looking injury in the first half of her side's 27-21 World Cup warm-up defeat to Ireland in Cork.

The 81-cap Bristol forward was in obvious discomfort as she received lengthy on-field treatment eight minutes short of half-time at Musgrave Park.

Scotland led 14-0 at one stage thanks to Lisa Thomson converting her own score and then adding the extras to Lucia Scott's finish but Skeldon's departure disrupted the visitors' momentum.

Tries from prop Sadhbh McGrath, full-back Meabh Deely and debutant centre Nancy McGillivray helped the Irish complete a superb turnaround.