Marlie Packer available for Women's Rugby World Cup opener following disciplinary hearing verdict

Flanker Marlie Packer will be available for England's opening game in the Women's Rugby World Cup after she received a one-match ban in a disciplinary hearing on Sunday.

The Red Roses are overwhelming favourites to win the World Cup on home soil, with the action set to get way in just under three weeks.

Stand-in captain Packer was sent off on Saturday during England's thumping 97-7 win over Spain in the team's penultimate warm-up match in Leicester.

In a ruck clearout, her shoulder targeted and bent the left leg of full-back Claudia Pena.

In determining the sanction, World Rugby's foul play review committee noted Packer accepted foul play occurred but she did not agree the offence warranted a red card.

Her challenge, which did not result in injury to Harlequins player Pena, was deemed to be "reckless". The committee decided the offence warranted a two-match ban but opted to award full 50 per cent mitigation.

Image: England won their seventh straight Six Nations title back in April

She will miss England's final warm-up against France next Saturday.

England's 15-try success at Welford Road was Packer's first match as captain since being replaced in the full-time role by Zoe Aldcroft in January.

The Saracens forward, who has 111 Test caps, led the Red Roses to back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams in 2023 and 2024 and is one of head coach John Mitchell's vice-captains.

England open the World Cup against the United States on August 22 in Sunderland.