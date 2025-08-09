France women 6-40 Red Roses: England romp to dominant victory in final match before Women's Rugby World Cup

England ran in six tries as they completed their preparations for the Women's Rugby World Cup with a 40-6 win over France in Mont-de-Marsan.

The Red Roses, who kick off their campaign against the United States at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on August 22, were made to work hard for a 27th successive victory by a French side missing first-choice scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus through suspension.

England's forward power proved irresistible during the first half as they established a commanding lead, but having seen France all but reel them in before holding on to win their Six Nations Grand Slam decider in April, they headed for the dressing room at half-time taking nothing for granted.

Morwenna Talling provided the finishing touch to a fourth-minute rolling maul after second-row partner Abbie Ward had secured possession at an early line-out, and hooker Amy Cockayne repeated the trick at the end of a powerful 15th-minute drive with Zoe Harrison adding the conversion.

Handling errors and imprecision cost John Mitchell's side further tries as the French conceded a series of penalties which eventually saw lock forward Manae Feleu yellow carded, and although Morgane Bourgeois reduced the deficit with a penalty in her absence, prop Maud Muir touched down from another rolling maul and Harrison added the extras to make it 19-3 at the break.

Bourgeois kicked a second penalty to capitalise on Teani Feleu's rampaging early break as the second half got under way, but scrum-half Natasha Hunt's quick thinking after her pack had forced a scrum penalty sent centre Megan Jones over and Harrison obliged once again.

France started to throw the ball around, with half-backs Carla Arbez and Alexandra Chambon both making dangerous breaks and as the England scrum came under pressure, the visitors were starved of meaningful possession.

Catch and drive did the trick once again with six minutes remaining for replacement hooker Lark Atkin-Davies to go over, and she added a second three minutes later to allow Harrison to take her tally to 10 points with two more successful kicks.