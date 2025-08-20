Women's Rugby World Cup: Zoe Aldcroft to lead Red Roses from back-row for tournament opener vs USA

England Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has revealed his side to begin their home 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup campaign against the USA in Sunderland on Friday.

The starting XV is unchanged from the side which defeated France 40-6 in England's second warm-up match ahead of the tournament, with skipper Zoe Aldcroft - until recently a full-time lock - starting in the back row at blindside flanker.

"We have been building nicely into the tournament and now we're excited to get our campaign underway," Mitchell said on Wednesday.

"Sunderland have been a great host city thus far and we know it'll be a record crowd for a Women's Rugby World Cup opening match which shows the appetite for rugby in this region and for the competition ahead.

"We want to embrace the occasion whilst understanding we have to remain where our feet are and earn the right to progress through the pool stage."

Image: Head coach John Mitchell is looking to guide the Red Roses to their first World Cup triumph since 2014

Finalists in all but one of the nine editions, two-time winners England are banking on home advantage to boost their conversion rate and finally break New Zealand's stranglehold on the tournament.

The Red Roses start the competition as rugby's top-ranked team, tournament favourites and having won the last seven Six Nations titles. They will play in front of a record opening-match crowd, with over 40,000 tickets sold.

But the Black Ferns, back-to-back defending champions, remain the team to beat and arrive on English soil fearless, with five of their six World Cup titles won at England's expense.

Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 53 caps), 14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 54 caps), 13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 27 caps), 12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 31 caps), 11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 47 caps), 10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 59 caps), 9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 82 caps); 1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), 2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 84 caps), 3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 42 caps), 4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 23 caps), 5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 76 caps), 6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 65 caps), 7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 23 caps), 8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps).

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 68 caps), 17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 15 caps), 18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 73 caps), 19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 25 caps), 20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 17 caps), 21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 33 caps), 22 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps), 23 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 10 caps)

Image: As Women’s Rugby World Cup lands in England in 2025 can home advantage propel the Red Roses to glory?

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 schedule

Pool stage

Pool A

August 22: England vs United States - Sunderland, 7.30pm

August 23: Australia vs Samoa - Salford, 12pm

August 30: England vs Samoa - Northampton, 5pm

August 30: United States vs Australia - York, 7.30pm

September 6: United States vs Samoa - York, 1.30pm

September 6: England vs Australia - Brighton, 5pm

Pool B

August 23: Scotland vs Wales - Salford, 2.45pm

August 23: Canada vs Fiji - York, 5.30pm

August 30: Canada vs Wales - Salford, 12pm

August 30: Scotland vs Fiji - Salford, 2.45pm

September 6: Canada vs Scotland - Exeter, 12pm

September 6: Wales vs Fiji - Exeter, 2.45pm

Pool C

August 24: Ireland vs Japan - Northampton, 12pm

August 24: New Zealand vs Spain - York, 5.30pm

August 31: Ireland vs Spain - Northampton, 12pm

August 31: New Zealand vs Japan - Exeter, 2pm

September 7: Japan vs Spain - York, 12pm

September 7: New Zealand vs Ireland - Brighton, 2.45pm

Pool D

August 23: France vs Italy - Exeter, 8.15pm

August 24: South Africa vs Brazil - Northampton, 2.45pm

August 31: Italy vs South Africa - York, 3.30pm

August 31: France vs Brazil - Exeter, 4.45pm

September 7: Italy vs Brazil - Northampton, 2pm

September 7: France vs South Africa - Northampton, 4.45pm

Image: The redesigned Women's Rugby World Cup trophy awaits its next champion - but who will claim it in 2025?

Red Roses 32-player World Cup squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 63 caps), Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 66 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 71 caps), Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 56 caps), Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, 2 caps), May Campbell (Saracens, 3 caps), Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 13 caps), Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 83 caps), Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps), Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 24 caps), Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 2 caps), Sadia Kabeya, (Loughborough Lightning, 21 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 75 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 40 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 110 caps), Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 22 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 74 caps)

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 40 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 45 caps), Abby Dow (Unattached, 52 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 57 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 29 caps), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps), Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 25 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 52 caps), Claudia Moloney-MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 31 caps), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 39 caps), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps), Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 8 caps)