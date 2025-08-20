Women's Rugby World Cup: Zoe Aldcroft to lead Red Roses from back-row for tournament opener vs USA
2025 Women's Rugby World Cup - tournament's 10th edition - starts in Sunderland on Friday August 22 as England's Red Roses host USA; concludes at Twickenham on September 27; England hoping home advantage helps dethrone defending champions New Zealand and propels Red Roses to glory
Wednesday 20 August 2025 15:07, UK
England Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has revealed his side to begin their home 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup campaign against the USA in Sunderland on Friday.
The starting XV is unchanged from the side which defeated France 40-6 in England's second warm-up match ahead of the tournament, with skipper Zoe Aldcroft - until recently a full-time lock - starting in the back row at blindside flanker.
"We have been building nicely into the tournament and now we're excited to get our campaign underway," Mitchell said on Wednesday.
"Sunderland have been a great host city thus far and we know it'll be a record crowd for a Women's Rugby World Cup opening match which shows the appetite for rugby in this region and for the competition ahead.
"We want to embrace the occasion whilst understanding we have to remain where our feet are and earn the right to progress through the pool stage."
Finalists in all but one of the nine editions, two-time winners England are banking on home advantage to boost their conversion rate and finally break New Zealand's stranglehold on the tournament.
The Red Roses start the competition as rugby's top-ranked team, tournament favourites and having won the last seven Six Nations titles. They will play in front of a record opening-match crowd, with over 40,000 tickets sold.
But the Black Ferns, back-to-back defending champions, remain the team to beat and arrive on English soil fearless, with five of their six World Cup titles won at England's expense.
Red Roses: 15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 53 caps), 14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 54 caps), 13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 27 caps), 12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 31 caps), 11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 47 caps), 10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 59 caps), 9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 82 caps); 1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), 2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 84 caps), 3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 42 caps), 4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 23 caps), 5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 76 caps), 6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 65 caps), 7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 23 caps), 8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps).
Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 68 caps), 17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 15 caps), 18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 73 caps), 19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 25 caps), 20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 17 caps), 21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 33 caps), 22 Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 118 caps), 23 Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 10 caps)
