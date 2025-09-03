Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Australia aiming for 'upset of the tournament' against Red Roses

Australia co-captain Emily Chancellor wants to pull off the "upset of the tournament" when her side take on the Red Roses in the final Pool A game on Saturday.

In what is set to be a straight shootout for top spot in the Group, the Wallaroos will be vying to end a remarkable 29-game winning streak from the Red Roses.

The Red Roses head into the contest on the back of a record-breaking 92-3 win over Samoa.

However, Australia will be looking to bounce back after a 31-31 draw against the United States.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England rugby player Shaunagh Brown says that the Red Roses' chances of victory are 'incredibly high', but warns of the risk of Canada

A close defeat to England looks set to be enough for Australia to put themselves in the quarter-finals but Chancellor is striving for more than that.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity we have to cause the upset of the competition," she said.

"If we say the last game was the game of the tournament, let's look for the upset of the tournament."

Image: The Red Roses are flying and show no signs of slowing down in the Women's Rugby World Cup

The record books are not in the Wallaroos' favour. They have lost seven against England and in their last meeting back in 2023, the scoreline was 42-7 to the Red Roses.

Despite that, Australia are embracing their underdog tag.

"It's always great to be the dark horse, you know, the pressure isn't on us," said flyhalf Tia Hinds

"The pressure is on England and there's really nothing for us to lose in this game.

"They're not unbeatable - history says they've been beaten before - and it doesn't say we can't do that."

Pool A concludes on Saturday, September 6 with Samoa taking on USA in York at 1.30pm before England face Australia in Brighton at 5pm in a blockbuster clash where top spot is on the line.