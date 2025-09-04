Women's Rugby World Cup: Jess Breach to earn 50th England cap for Red Roses against Australia

Jess Breach will earn her 50th international cap as England look to secure top spot in their final World Cup Pool A game against Australia in Brighton on Saturday.

Saracens wing Breach is one of just three players to retain their place from last weekend's record 92-3 victory over Samoa, in which she scored a hat-trick.

"To reach 50 caps for your country is testament to the hard work and dedication put in over a number of years - not only by the individual, but by those who support them daily," said head coach John Mitchell. "Jess should be incredibly proud of her milestone, and we're looking forward to her taking to the field on Saturday."

Centre Megan Jones, who scored twice against Samoa, and second-row Rosie Galligan also keep their places as Mitchell makes a dozen changes to the starting XV.

No 8 Alex Matthews takes the captaincy for the second time, with Zoe Aldcroft still sidelined through injury.

The Red Roses have already qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals following emphatic wins over USA and Samoa.

Image: The Red Roses are two from two at Rugby World Cup 2025

In what is set to be a straight shoot-out for top spot in the group, the Wallaroos will be aiming to end the Red Roses' remarkable 29-match winning streak.

Mitchell added: "We want to build on our opening matches of the tournament and finish the pool stage with a strong performance against Australia.

"Brighton has been a great host for us this week. It's a new venue for the Red Roses - one with a history of World Cup magic. We're excited to see thousands of supporters come down to the south coast and get behind the girls."

Pool A permutations

England

Already qualified for the quarter-finals

Will top the pool if they avoid defeat to Australia

Australia

Need bonus point to guarantee a spot in the last eight

Will snatch top spot from England with victory

USA

Could sneak through if Australia lose to England

Need bonus-point win over Samoa and massive 135-point swing

Samoa

Already eliminated after heavy defeats to England and Australia

Red Roses squad to face Australia

Starting XV: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Morwenna Talling, 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews (c).

Replacements: 16 Lark Atkin-Davies, 17 Kelsey Clifford, 18 Sarah Bern, 19 Lilli Ives Campion, 20 Maddie Feaunati, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Helena Rowland.

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 results and fixtures

Pool stage

Pool A

August 22: England 69-7 USA (Sunderland)

August 23: Australia 73-0 Samoa (Salford)

August 30: England 92-3 Samoa (Northampton)

August 30: United States 31-31 Australia (York)

September 6: United States vs Samoa - York, 1.30pm

September 6: England vs Australia - Brighton, 5pm

Pool B

August 23: Scotland 38-8 Wales (Salford)

August 23: Canada 65-7 Fiji (York)

August 30: Canada 42-0 Wales (Salford)

August 30: Scotland 29-15 Fiji (Salford)

September 6: Canada vs Scotland - Exeter, 12pm

September 6: Wales vs Fiji - Exeter, 2.45pm

Pool C

August 24: Ireland 42-14 Japan (Northampton)

August 24: New Zealand 54-8 Spain (York)

August 31: Ireland 43-27 Spain (Northampton)

August 31: New Zealand 62-19 Japan (Exeter)

September 7: Japan vs Spain - York, 12pm

September 7: New Zealand vs Ireland - Brighton, 2.45pm

Pool D

August 23: France 24-0 Italy (Exeter)

August 24: South Africa 66-6 Brazil (Northampton)

August 31: Italy 24-29 South Africa (York)

August 31: France 84-5 Brazil (Exeter)

September 7: Italy vs Brazil - Northampton, 2pm

September 7: France vs South Africa - Northampton, 4.45pm