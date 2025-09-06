Ellie Kildunne: England star to miss Scotland Women's Rugby World Cup showdown with head injury

Full-back Ellie Kildunne is set to miss England's World Cup quarter-final against Scotland after suffering a head injury during Saturday's 47-7 win over Australia.

The 2024 World Player of the Year was forced off early in the second half in Brighton following a worrying whiplash incident.

England secured top spot in Pool A by coming from behind at the Amex Stadium to equal their own world record of 30 consecutive Test victories.

But success came at a cost, with Kildunne facing a mandatory minimum 12-day stand-down period after showing concussion symptoms, while loosehead prop Hannah Botterman departed in the first half due to a back spasm.

The Red Roses face Scotland in the last eight of the tournament at Ashton Gate in Bristol next Sunday.

Image: Prop Hannah Botterman left the field after an acute back spasm

Head coach John Mitchell said: "Ellie will go through return-to-play protocols. There is normally a 12-day stand-down. She is fine. She'll be frustrated because she had a difficult day at the office. She'll get better."

Asked for an update on Botterman, Mitchell replied: "Han's got a muscle spasm, so that will take its course."

England 'a little bit clunky'

Sadia Kabeya and Kelsey Clifford claimed two tries apiece as England bounced back from a shaky start during which Adiana Talakai's converted try gave Australia a surprise lead.

In front of a crowd of 30,443, including the Princess of Wales, Jess Breach, Abbie Ward and Sarah Bern also crossed, while fly-half Zoe Harrison successfully slotted six of seven conversion attempts.

Image: Jess Breach scored England's first try on her 50th international cap

"We didn't start well, we looked a little bit clunky, a bit untidy in attack, but I thought our defence was outstanding," said Mitchell.

"Sometimes attack doesn't go for you, so it's something that was in our own control - it wasn't something that Australia were doing to us.

"We'll just go back and reflect on our preparation."

Image: The Princess of Wales was among those in attendance in Brighton

England had already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages thanks to crushing wins over the USA and Samoa, while Australia only needed to avoid an improbable defeat of 76 points or more.

The Wallaroos progressed as group runners-up - ahead of the United States on points difference - and will face Canada in the last eight.