 Skip to content

Maro Itoje: England captain unable to train as Owen Farrell misses out on training squad

Maro Itoje is still suffering with the effects of a head knock sustained on tour with the British and Irish Lions; there are no concerns, however, over his availability for the autumn series matches

Sunday 14 September 2025 18:30, UK

England captain Maro Itoje
Image: Maro Itoje will not take part in England training

Maro Itoje will be unable to train during England's first camp ahead of the autumn series in order to manage the concussion sustained in the final Test for the British and Irish Lions against Australia.

A big name omission from the 36-man squad picked by Steve Borthwick is Owen Farrell, whose return to Saracens for the upcoming season makes him eligible for selection.

Itoje, the current England captain, will be present for the three-day camp in Surrey that runs until Tuesday but will not spend any time on the field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Owen Farrell talked first-tee nerves ahead of BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am and whether an England return could be on the horizon

The 30-year-old Lions skipper failed a HIA after 27 minutes of the third Test against the Wallabies in Sydney back in early August and has been stood down from training as Borthwick begins plotting the downfall of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina this autumn.

England's Lions stars miss the opening two rounds of the Gallagher PREM as part of the post-tour mandatory rest period and Saracens have given Itoje an additional week off before reporting for pre-season.

While there is currently no concern over Itoje's availability for the autumn, Farrell's prospects of being involved have receded with his absence from the camp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sam Warburton studies examples of Itoje's influential captaincy during the British and Irish Lions' series against Australia

The 33-year-old was last month overlooked for one of England's 25 elite player squad contracts despite swapping Racing 92 for Saracens and proving his fitness as a late call-up to the Lions tour.

Also See:

Now Borthwick has given a stronger indication of his thinking for November by picking George Ford, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith as his fly-halves and looking to Ollie Lawrence, Seb Atkinson and Fraser Dingwall as his inside centre options.

Tom Curry, Elliot Daly, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Will Stuart join Itoje in being given the camp to rehab injuries alongside England's medical team.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract