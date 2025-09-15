Axelle Berthoumieu's Women's Rugby World Cup over despite reduction of 12-match ban for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer to nine games

Flanker Axelle Berthoumieu will miss the rest of France's World Cup campaign - including Saturday's semi-final against England - after her 12-match ban for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer was reduced to nine games on appeal.

Berthoumieu faced a disciplinary hearing on Monday after being cited for the incident in the second half of France's 18-13 comeback victory against Ireland, in which Les Bleus stormed back from 13-0 down at half-time to book their place in the last four.

The result was quickly overshadowed by controversy when footage emerged appearing to show Berthoumieu biting Wafer's arm during a breakdown. Wafer was seen speaking to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron, gesturing toward her arm and indicating she had been bitten.

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan later confirmed she had raised the issue with officials, though no action was taken during the match.

"I spoke to the referee," Monaghan said. "Aoife told me. I didn't see it myself but I spoke to the referee and asked them."

Image: Ireland's Aoife Wafer is tackled by Berthoumieu

Berthoumieu appealed the length of her suspension handed down by World Rugby's Independent Foul Play Review Committee during Monday's citing hearing. She succeeded in reducing the ban, but the severity of her actions meant there was no saving her World Cup hopes.

A World Rugby statement read: "The player admitted to committing an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting), and that the act warranted a red card. The Disciplinary Committee agreed and determined that the appropriate entry point was mid-range, resulting in a starting suspension of 18 weeks.

"In considering mitigation, the committee took into account the player's admission, her clean disciplinary record, remorse, and public apology, concluding she was entitled to the full 50 per cent reduction."

However, the Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) had taken a stricter view on mitigation, adding: "Full mitigation was not granted due to the seriousness of the player's actions. Video footage showed the player nudging Ireland's No 7's forearm twice before biting, suggesting intent and two missed opportunities to desist."

France second-row Manae Feleu was also cited for breaching Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle) in the quarter-final victory over Ireland for which she received a three-game ban (reduced to two on completion of the coaching intervention programme).

The semi-final between England and France takes place on Saturday in Bristol at 3.30pm, with New Zealand playing Canada in the first semi-final on Friday evening.