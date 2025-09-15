Women's Rugby World Cup: France's Axelle Berthoumieu handed tournament-ending 12-match ban for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer

France flanker Axelle Berthoumieu will miss the World Cup semi-final against England after being banned for 12 matches for biting Ireland's Aoife Wafer in Sunday's quarter-final.

Berthoumieu faced a disciplinary hearing on Monday after being cited for the incident in the second half of France's 18-13 comeback victory against Ireland.

France had stormed back from 13-0 down at half-time to book their place in the last four but the result was quickly overshadowed by controversy when footage emerged appearing to show Berthoumieu biting Wafer's arm during a breakdown.

Wafer was seen speaking to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron, gesturing toward her arm and indicating she had been bitten.

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan later confirmed she had raised the issue with officials, though no action was taken during the match.

"I spoke to the referee," Monaghan said. "Aoife told me. I didn't see it myself but I spoke to the referee and asked them."

Image: Ireland's Aoife Wafer is tackled by Berthoumieu

France second-row Manae Feleu was also cited after the match for a high tackle for which she received a three-game ban. The 25-year-old is set to appeal the length of her suspension alongside Berthoumieu on September 16.

A World Rugby statement read: "An Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) convened to consider citing complaints issued against Axelle Berthoumieu (Law 9.12, biting) and Manae Feleu (Law 9.13, dangerous tackle) following France's Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 quarter-final victory over Ireland in Exeter on 14 September.

"The FPRC, chaired by Brenda Heather-Latu (Samoa), joined by Ofisa Tonu'u (New Zealand) and Valeriu Toma (Romania), reviewed the cases and proposed a 12-match sanction for Berthoumieu and a three-match sanction for Feleu (reduced to two on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention Programme).

"Feleu has not accepted the proposed sanction from the FPRC and her appeal will be heard by a disciplinary committee. In relation to Berthoumieu, while the player accepted that the action warranted a red card, the proposed length of the sanction is being appealed and the matter will now be heard by a disciplinary committee.

"Both hearings are provisionally scheduled for Tuesday September 16."

The semi-final between England and France takes place on Saturday in Bristol at 3.30pm, with New Zealand playing Canada in the first semi-final on Friday evening.