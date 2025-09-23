Women's Rugby World Cup final: England's Abbie Ward prepared for 'emotional' game with young daughter watching on

Abbie Ward has made it to a Rugby World Cup final before, but this time things are slightly different. Now, her daughter is watching pitchside.

Ward is the first woman to have benefitted from the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) maternity, pregnant parent, and adoption leave policy, which includes 26 weeks of leave on full pay.

The second row forward, 32, is featuring in her first World Cup as a mother with England facing Canada in the final at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday.

"It's been surreal, a rollercoaster," Ward told Sky Sports.

"And if you told me at the last World Cup, after that final [when England lost to New Zealand] 'you'll be in another one, and this time you'll have your daughter watching pitchside or at home'... it makes me emotional thinking about it."

Ward made her return to the field for Bristol Bears 17 weeks after giving birth, and two months later she was recalled to the England set-up by John Mitchell.

She hopes to be an inspiration for her daughter and believes the Red Roses still have more to give as they bid to overcome their 2022 heartbreak.

"We talk about inspiring the girls, and everyone here, and my daughter is one of those girls, and we do everything that we can for them," Ward added.

"It's tough. We put everything into it. We put all our time. We sacrifice so much blood, sweat, and tears, but we've got more. We've got more to go and we've got next week to show that."

Also included in the RFU's maternity, pregnant parent and adoption leave policy is the capacity for pregnant players to perform other roles within rugby until they begin maternity leave.

In addition the program, set up in conjunction with the Rugby Players' Association, will make provision for infants to travel with players to games and training camps.

Any pregnant player wishing to be involved in the team will have that right protected, while "ensuring that the safety of the player and the unborn child are considered first".

A risk assessment will determine what duties can be safely performed during pregnancy.

'Athletes can be mums too'

In January 2023 Ward posted on social media: "I can't wait to have my mini-me pitch side next season and show that athletes can be mums too."

She hopes the RFU's decision to implement a maternity leave policy will persuade other governing bodies to follow suit in support of other athletes and players.

In a recent documentary which followed Ward's return to rugby after giving birth, the forward said: "I was so nervous to tell, I didn't want anyone to think I had let them down not being able to play for the season, but the reaction couldn't have been any better.

"I've always wanted to be a mum and have a family. I wanted to make sure I wasn't closing off half of my life to start my family.

"I wanted to do it alongside and be that role model that my mum was to me and show my children, you can do both. You can be a strong woman, fearless, active, a professional athlete and be a mum.

"Some players may want to return in a similar time to me and some people may not want to return and it is really important for athletes to feel like they have a choice."

What's next?

England's Red Roses will now face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday September 27 (4pm kick-off).

France will face defending champions New Zealand earlier on the same day in the Bronze final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (12.30pm).