Women's Rugby World Cup final: Red Roses on precipice of 'life-changing' moment in front of record crowd
England defence coach Sarah Hunter knows what it means to win a Rugby World Cup and she wants the Red Roses to experience that "life-changing" moment on Saturday; England to face Canada in Women's Rugby World Cup final at a sold-out Twickenham on Saturday
Wednesday 24 September 2025 10:09, UK
England defence coach Sarah Hunter knows how special winning a Rugby World Cup can be and she will be doing everything she can so that the Red Roses experience that " life-changing" moment.
England face Canada in the final at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in the Women's Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, an event which is set to have the highest attendance at a women's rugby match ever.
The Red Roses will be bidding to overcome their 2022 heartbreak when they lost to New Zealand in the final, and their 2017 defeat to the same opponents in the showpiece.
Despite being one of the most dominant sides in world rugby, England last won the Rugby World Cup back in 2014, beating their 2025 opponents Canada 21-9 in France.
Hunter was among those to make history for the Red Roses on that day and now wants to see those who have worked so hard for three years experience that triumphant life-altering moment on home soil.
"I think it would be life-changing for them," former England captain Hunter told Sky Sports.
"To play in a home World Cup potentially is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We spoke before the tournament that this could be a game-changing moment that we look back on in history and see where the women's game goes.
"That has certainly been the story so far, it has lived up to every expectation, not just for the Red Roses but for the game itself."
Having now been a player and a coach, it has just made it sink in for Hunter how hard the current squad have worked to realise this moment again.
But, she knows they face a tough prospect in Canada, who knocked out the reigning champions New Zealand in the semi-finals.
"I think having the biggest ever crowd there has ever been for a women's game on Saturday is incredible," she added.
"To be in that moment and to do the ultimate would be incredible.
"Now I am sitting on this side as a coach I have seen what these girls have gone through, how they have grown over three years on and off the pitch, and what a special group it is.
"Having been lucky enough to win a World Cup, I truly want nothing more than for them to be able to go and experience that moment on Saturday.
"We know it is going to be a tough fight and we know we are going to have to earn it to be in with a shot of lifting that trophy."
What's next?
England's Red Roses face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday September 27 (4pm kick-off).
France will face defending champions New Zealand earlier on the same day in the bronze final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (12.30pm).