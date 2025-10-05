Andy Farrell reveals son Owen initially turned down Lions call-up to Australia in tearful phone call

Andy Farrell has revealed his son Owen initially turned down a British and Irish Lions call-up to Australia this summer after a tearful phone call.

Farrell, who represented the Lions on the 2013, 2017 and 2021 tours, racking up six Test appearances, was not selected in the initial 38-man travelling squad.

But the fly-half was eventually called upon as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daly which proved controversial given his last Test for England was almost two years ago and his only season at Racing 92 was underwhelming to the point he has agreed an immediate return to Saracens.

However, the management regarded his experience and leadership as valuable assets, not least because he was the only player in the squad who was present for the last triumphant Lions tour, also to Australia in 2013.

In an extract from his book, The Only Way I Know, published in The Times, the head coach spoke about the moment he asked his son to join the tour.

He said: "I made it clear to Ben Calveley [the Lions chief executive] that I had no interest in picking anyone because it was deemed politically correct to do so. How could I look a player in the eye and tell him he was not selected only because of the country he was playing for?

"There had to be no bias whatsoever. And that included the consideration of whether to pick Owen.

"I couldn't shy away from that decision professionally. I wanted to bring him, despite his difficult and injury-disrupted season in Paris. I knew he would add the type of leadership skills we would need with a squad containing only a handful of players who had been on the last proper Lions tour, in 2017, when there were midweek matches.

"This would be Owen's fourth tour, including the last one in Australia in 2013. I knew he would get it immediately and would help bring the best out of the others around him.

"Every other coach favoured picking Owen too. Ordinarily, that would have been it: we would have simply named him along with the others. But I knew it was not yet a done deal. I told the coaches I would have to ring Owen first. I needed to know whether he wanted to go and what he thought about stepping back into the international spotlight after all he had to put up with during the 2023 World Cup.

"This was a very hard phone call. When I asked Owen if he would come, he broke down in tears. He said he did not think it would be right for him, for the squad, or for me as head coach.

"It was a tough thing to hear. I told him to think it through, to take his time, and if he changed his mind then I would put him on the standby list to cover an injury.

"At the press conference at the O2 arena, after my appearance on stage, I was asked if Owen had been under consideration. Obviously, I didn't feel I could tell the full story."

Farrell: Would I coach Lions again in 2029? 'I've loved every minute of it'

Farrell has failed to rule out returning to take charge of the tourists again in New Zealand in four years' time.

The current Ireland head coach, who worked as Lions defence coach on the 2013 tour to Australia and 2017 tour to New Zealand, took charge at the helm for the first time this year, but could look to emulate Lions predecessor Warren Gatland, who coached the Lions on three successive tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Farrell refused to say he would not take on the role once more, instead talking of his love for the concept.

"I've loved every single minute of it but that's a long time off, isn't it?" Farrell told Sky Sports in Sydney. "It's been the time of our lives. I know it seems a bit dramatic but it's the truth.

"How these boys have come together, we got to create a special memory together. I'm unbelievably proud to be associated with this group."

At his post-match press conference, Farrell produced a similar tone when asked again: "Everyone knows what I think about this concept. I suppose that says it all. I absolutely love everything the Lions is about.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed the last eight weeks. There's always ups and downs but the inner circle is a special place to be."

Asked: Is that a yes? Farrell replied: "Well, read into that what you want, but four years is a long time between drinks."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Farrell took a positive approach to Saturday despite defeat: "What should be a logistical nightmare has been pretty smooth, and that's all because of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

"This has been a long time in the planning but the best eight weeks of our lives also.

"I can't wait to get into the changing rooms and say what I need to say to this group.

"I know we're disappointed but we should be unbelievably proud of what we achieved as a group. Lions tours are tough and to do what we've done last week and put the series in the bag, upon reflection after tonight, I'm sure we'll be super proud of the achievements.

"How we got the job done in that type of theatre will live with us forever. These lads have been an absolute dream to work with."