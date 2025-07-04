Owen Farrell called up to Lions squad: Dan Biggar says move is a 'risk' for Andy Farrell and 'doesn't make sense'

Dan Biggar has questioned Andy Farrell's shock decision to call up his son Owen to the British and Irish Lions squad, arguing it doesn't make sense to replace the injured Elliot Daly with a fly-half.

The versatile Daly, who impressed at full-back in the early matches of the Lions tour, suffered an injured forearm against Queensland Reds on Wednesday which ruled him out of the rest of the series.

Wales' Blair Murray and Scotland's Tom Jordan appeared to be the obvious replacements, but head coach Andy Farrell instead plumped for his 33-year-old son who hasn't played international rugby since the 2023 World Cup and endured an inconsistent and injury-hit season at Racing 92.

Sky Sports pundit Biggar, a two-times Lions tourist in 2017 and 2021, was stunned by the move.

"I'm struggling to get to grips with the sense of it," he said.

"No one's doubting that Owen is an amazing character, an amazing player in the career he's had.

"But he hasn't played Test rugby for over two years, hasn't played any form of rugby for the last couple of months and the person he's replacing, he doesn't play any of the same positions.

"So I'm just struggling to get to grips with where the sense of it is."

Owen Farrell, who has 112 England caps and has played in three previous Lions tours, will join the squad on Friday night but is not in the team that will play New South Wales Waratahs on Saturday - live on Sky Sports at 11am (build-up from 10am).

Fin Smith has been given the nod over Marcus Smith at fly-half for that match, but Biggar believes the arrival of the experienced Farrell, could have a negative impact on them both.

"I have to say it seems like there's a lot of risk in this play and not a huge amount of reward," he added.

"You've got Marcus and Fin Smith. Where do they feel like they sit in the pecking order now? When they close the bedroom door and go to bed and turn the lights off at night, what are they thinking?

"Are they thinking he is coming in to replace them? There's lots of options in those positions and it just feels like it doesn't really make sense and I think everybody is saying the same thing."

Andy Farrell justified the decision on Thursday, insisting Owen Farrell is "fully fit" and will bring some necessary experience to the squad following Daly's withdrawal.

However, Biggar believes Owen Farrell can't bring leadership to the group from the sidelines, insisting his father will have to put him in the team, even though his domestic season was ended by a concussion nine weeks ago and questions remain over his form and fitness.

"Is Andy Farrell missing some sort of leadership in the team? Does he need some strong characters? Biggar said.

"It's really difficult to do that when you're in the stands or you're watching a game back on video because it's really easy to not make mistakes and pass opinions then.

"The only way you can really show leadership and character and all the attributes that Owen has is when he's on the pitch.

"So you'd imagine that if he's come in and they want to see those bits and pieces, then he has to perform and he has to play on the pitch, which is a big ask even for a player of Owen's quality and calibre.

"To come onto the pitch after two months away in a really tough year is really hard. He hasn't played a lot of rugby and the rugby has played hasn't been anywhere near the level of Owen Farrell.

"That's what I go back to. It's a decision which comes with, for me, quite a lot of risk, considering that the squad looked like they're on a bit of an up

"I just think a lot of people are asking the same question. Where does it fit in?"

British and Irish Lions side to face New South Wales Waratahs - live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Blair Kinghorn, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Tadhg Beirne (c), 5 James Ryan, 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Scott Cummings, 21 Jac Morgan, 22 Ben White, 23 Marcus Smith.

Waratahs: 15 Lawson Creighton, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Joey Walton, 11 Darby Lancaster, 10 Jack Bowen, 9 Teddy Wilson; 1 Tom Lambert, 2 Ethan Dobbins, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Fergus Lee-Warner, 5 Miles Amatosero, 6 Rob Leota, 7 Charlie Gamble, 8 Hugh Sinclair (c).

Replacements: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Jack Barrett, 18 Daniel Botha, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Jamie Adamson, 21 Jack Grant, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Henry O'Donnell.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Friday, June 20 Argentina (L 28-24) Dublin Saturday, June 28 Western Force (W 54-7) Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds (W 52-12) Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Waratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 First Nations & Pasifika XV Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

